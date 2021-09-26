The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Sept. 9-15.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments Pool Cabana Building, $5,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
317 White St. — Walden, Joseph Don, Lifted Smoke & Vape Exterior Wall Extension, $3,000, Ward 4
323 W. Boyd St. — Three Twenty Nine Partners II, Pinkberry Restaurant Remodel, $375,000, Ward 4
4680 W. Franklin Rd. — Payne, Bruce, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 8
Multi‐Family Fire Repair:
2815 Dewey Ave., Apartment #13 — CC Emerald LLC, Emerald Green Apartments Repair Structure Damage, $28,985, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
1100 W. Constitution St., Suite 140 — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Boomarang Diner Remodel, $175,000, Ward 7
3017 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Medical Marijuana Remodel, $75,000, Ward 8
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Medical Marijuana Remodel, $80,000, Ward 8
2497 9th Ave. NE — Felder, Thomas Robert, Verizon Wireless Living Trust Replace/Add Antennas, $25,000, Ward 6
Multi‐Family Fire Repair:
2073 W. Lindsey St., Building 2011A — AE Charleston Apartments LLC, Water Damage Repair, $750, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY‐APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Shell Construction:
4331 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Building #24, $700,000, Ward 8
4341 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Building #25, $700,000, Ward 8
4351 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Building #26, $700,000, Ward 8
4361 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Building #27, $700,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
4880 Interstate Dr. — Battison Properties LLC, Battison Auto Dealership, $35,000,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
4331 Adams Rd., Suites 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes, $300,000 (Combined), Ward 8
4341 Adams Rd., Suites 101 & 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes, $305,000 (Combined), Ward 8
4351 Adams Rd., Suites 101, 111 & 121 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes, $305,000 (Combined), Ward 8
4361 Adams Rd., Suites 101, 111 & 121 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes, $300,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
435 Buchanan Ave. — Camc LLC, Volare Private Dining Landlord Remodel, $10,000, Ward 4
900 N. Porter Ave. — Physicians & Surgeons Medical LLC, Porter Office Plaza Office Remodel, $35,000, Ward 4
750 ½ Asp Ave. — Moving Mountains LLC, Summers Investments Remodel for Bar Only, $325,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $1,444,190. The average reported value was $228,838, three of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and none applied for City’s Visibility program).
• Nine permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $335,531.
• Two demolition permits were issued at 214 W. Eufaula St. and 8301 Alameda St.
• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a total reported value of $1,420,480. The average reported value was $284,096.
• Four applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a total reported value of $23,490, one (1) of which was a storm shelter.
• One demolition application was submitted for 1900 W. Robinson St.
