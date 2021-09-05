The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Aug. 19-25.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
2900 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP ,Shell Building #20, $500,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
809 N. Findlay Ave. — Fleske Holdings Company, NPS Dimensions School Gym/Storm Shelter, $1,000,000, Ward 4
Multi‐Family New Construction:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., Buildings 8, 14, 17-20 — Case Development Services, Artisan Crossing Apartments, $2,549,740 (Combined), Ward 8
Interior Finish:
2900 Adams Rd., Suite 100, 110, 120, 130 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finishes, $400,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
125 Vicksburg Ave. — Norman School District 29, Irving Remodel, $1,230,651, Ward 1
201 S. Crawford Ave. — Stace, LLC, Blu 201 LLC Exterior Seating Area, $15,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
Multi-Family New Construction:
430 S. James Garner Ave. — 430 S LLC, 430 S LLC Apartment Building, $1,000,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
801 N. Peters Ave. — Trinity Baptist Church, Interior/Exterior Renovation, $1,000,000, Ward 4
1301 Da Vinci St. — City of Norman, Fleet Office Remodel, $30,000, Ward 8
2248 Rogers Cir. — Christian Center Church Inc., Christian Center Church Front Canopy Addition $35,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
2221 Westpark Dr. — Harecom LLC, First Step Academy Too Daycare Remodel, $10,000, Ward 2
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Salute Bene Medical Marijuana Remodel, $25,000, Ward 8
702 N. Porter Ave. — Woodsco Investments LLC, Tarahumura’s Patio Roof Expansion, $42,000, Ward 4
2497 9th Ave. NE — Felder, Thomas Robert Living Trust, Verizon Wireless Replace/Add Antennas, $25,000, Ward 6
Foundation Only:
3451 12th Ave. NE, Building 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 — Storage Oklahoma LLC, Storage Oklahoma LLC, $320,938 (Combined), Ward 6
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, NRH West Ambulatory Care Center & Hospital Expansion $4,405,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Temporary Building/ Construction Trailer:
419 S. University Blvd. — McFarlin Memorial United Methodist, Temporary Tent Aug. 24-30, $2,000, Ward 4
3299 W. Main St. — Lowe, Tim, Temporary Tent Sept. 15-Oct. 31, $2,500, Ward 3
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,090,549. The average reported value was $218,110, none of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program, and one applied for city’s Visibility program.)
• Fourteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $163,676, three of which were storm shelters.
• One demolition permit was issued for 310 S. Santa Fe Ave.
• Eight applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported valuation of $4,685,400. The average reported value was $585,675.
• Sixteen applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $836,663, two of which were storm shelters.
• One demolition permit was submitted for 208 W. Linn St.
