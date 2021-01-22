The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-related death and 91 new COVID-19 cases in Norman on Friday.
Norman has now reported 11,561 COVID-19 cases and 10,452 recoveries.
The newest death brings Norman’s death toll to 104. Norman has recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths in the new year.
An update from Norman Regional Hospital System Tuesday showed that local hospitalizations declined slightly in the last reporting period.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,946 new cases in the state Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 365,992.
The state reported 47 additional deaths Friday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 3,187.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell slightly on Friday to 2,564, down from 2,648 on Thursday. The new case average has been trending down for more than a week.
Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said in a statement this week that the apparent downward trend in new cases and hospitalizations across the state appears to be accurate, according to health department analysis.
“The COVID-19 case numbers have been significantly lower this week, which prompted us to investigate their validity as well as our reporting systems out of an abundance of caution," Frye said in the statement. "After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week. This is great news for our state, and follows a trend of decreased cases we are seeing broadly nationwide."
Still, Frye said, it's important for Oklahomans to both continue taking public health precautions and to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said Friday that while state epidemiologists haven't definitively identified the UK COVID-19 variant in Oklahoma, they believe it's already present and spreading in the state. Though public health experts believe the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against new coronavirus strains, Taylor said it's still important to be cautious.
"Because the ‘U.K. strain’ is more transmissible, it is more important than ever that Oklahomans take precautions to protect themselves and others," Taylor said in a statement. "Limit your exposure to people outside your own household and follow the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance."
Statewide hospitalizations continued trending down Thursday. The Thursday hospitalization update showed 1,634 hospitalizations statewide, down from the 1,722 hospitalizations last reported Wednesday night. 438 of those cases were in the ICU.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 218 new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 24,467.
The health department has reported 21,893 recoveries in the county.
The additional death in Norman bring the county death toll to 195. The county has recorded 31 additional deaths in the new year.
Moore reported 57 new cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,309. Moore’s death count stands at 32.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 63.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 15-21, down significantly from the 102.6 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.