Oklahoma is gearing up for the arrival of the 988 Mental Health Line this summer and has selected a vendor to operate the statewide call center.
988 is the number approved by the Federal Communications Commission to replace the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The change came after mental health and suicide prevention advocates asked Congress for a shorter, easier-to-remember number for individuals in crisis.
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) is coordinating the statewide rollout of the mental health lifeline as part of its comprehensive crisis response system. The call center is only one aspect of the program, which also includes mobile crisis response, crisis receiving and stabilization services and follow-up appointments.
Eventually, the center will integrate with the 911 system, as so many 911 calls are mental health related, ODMHSAS commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said.
Solari Crisis & Human Services will operate the statewide call center. Solari’s Arizona crisis line is one of the top-performing hotlines in the country. Solari is well-acquainted with system buildouts in states with large rural areas, said Slatton-Hodges.
Solari has helped thousands of individuals and families get connected to help through their crisis call center, she added. Additionally, Solari offers a continuum of crisis and human services, including a 24/7 peer support Warm Line, Serious Mental Illness (SMI) determinations, 2-1-1 information and referral, dispatch services and other in-kind services to the community.
Solari is in the process of establishing an Oklahoma City location and will be hiring 31 positions.
