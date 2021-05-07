All lanes of 9th Avenue NE will be closed to through traffic between East Rock Creek Road and Sequoyah Trail from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Friday, May 21 for sewer line replacement work.
Traffic will be detoured to Wildwood Lane or Wyandotte Way.
Horseshoe Construction is replacing existing sewer lines in the areas generally north of E Rock Creek Road and between N Porter Avenue and 12th Avenue NE. This project will install new 8 and 12-inch sewer lines to replace the existing lines.
Questions or comments may be directed to Utilities Engineer Nathan Madenwald at 405-366-5426 or Nathan.Madenwald@normanok.gov.
