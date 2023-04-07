College commuters will soon have a new way to pay off their parking tickets that will also benefit the community.
The University of Oklahoma parking services division has launched Donations for Citations, a new service that lets those who receive parking tickets pay in food donations to Campus Care, which facilitates the OU Food Pantry.
Parking Services will waive parking fines if violators pay money directly to Campus Care up to 80% of the fine or if they donate food items up to 80% of the fine.
Matt Marks, Campus Care coordinator, said anyone can pay online.
“We would take box goods, anything that’s just not expired,” Marks said. “For students that are wanting to participate in this program to get their citations removed, as long as they can bring a receipt so we can verify how much it cost and bring their citation, we’ll be able to verify that it’s 80% of the total and remove the fine.”
For those who don’t have receipts, Campus Care is willing to look online to search the value of goods brought in, but Marks says he prefers that students bring in receipts.
“Right now, cereal and boxes of pasta are in high demand,” he said. “All kinds of breakfast items, you know, little snack bars and things like that. Those kinds of things go fast whenever we have them, so we definitely would love to get more of those items if we can.”
OU issues an average of 45,000 parking citations per year, records show. Parking services issued 2,797 tickets in January; 4,715 in February; and 3,602 in March, according to Kris Glenn, director of OU Parking Services and Transportation.
Most parking tickets cost between $25 and $35.
“On campus, you must have a permit to park, and we enforce that by writing citations,” Glenn said. “We certainly don’t have a quota or anything like that.
“And in a perfect world, everyone would park legally and we wouldn’t write any but obviously that’s not reality.”
He said programs like this can help solve problems in the community and nuance a bad situation.
“That’s where a program like Donations for Citations comes into play. It was initiated by our student government association,” Glenn said. “Once we took a look at the proposal, we thought it made a lot of sense. It’s a win-win. The student gets to pay a little bit less, and the food pantry benefits.”
The program has already received its first donations, and Marks anticipates more will follow.
“I would expect over the next couple of weeks we will start seeing more and more donations rolling in,” he said. “I just really love the idea of this program.”
Glenn said the program is important for revamping his department’s image.
“I feel like we get viewed as this entity on campus that only cares about generating revenue, and that’s not true,” he said. “If we can give back to the university community through the food pantry, then that’s something that I think that we should do if we can.”
The OU Food Pantry opened in March 2017 and moved to its new location last year at 333 Cate Center Drive. The pantry is available to all students, faculty and staff in need.
Each week, the pantry sees 350 to 400 patrons. Members of the community not affiliated with the university are encouraged to visit local food pantries, such as Food and Shelter.
“It has grown so much. We used to be over in Seventh Place on campus, but about a year ago, last summer we moved to its current location, and our numbers just skyrocketed,” Marks said. “We basically tripled in size of the clients that we’re seeing. It’s just an incredible resource.”
The pantry offers boxed goods, canned items, fresh produce, clothing, books, home good items and more.
“We are trying to meet the basic needs of our students and staff that need extra assistance,” he said.
The pantry is run by 60 students who work in different capacities.
“It’s really just so special to serve on this with the students that are passionate about this,” Marks said. “Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in our nation, and we see a lot of hunger on our campus. There’s a lot of things we want to improve.”
To qualify for Donations for Citations, students must first appeal their citation through parking services, after which they must make a donation not exceeding $50. Students can only apply the program to the first two citations per year.
“So, if a student gets four or five citations in a year, only those first two are eligible for this program,” Glenn said.
