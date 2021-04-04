In September of 2020, 80-year-old “Elizabeth” became a widow when her husband of more than 50 years passed away.
Not only was she mourning his loss, but she was left in a dire financial situation after the Veterans Administration mistakenly discontinued his monthly $3,200 in benefits, to which she was still entitled.
Unable to survive on her Social Security alone and facing eviction from her home, Elizabeth turned to Norman’s American Legion Post #88 for help. Thanks to its accredited VA service officers, the situation was remedied very quickly, and she is once more financially stable.
Elizabeth’s story is one of hundreds of successful outcomes for veterans and their family members who are being helped by the Norman Post’s team of VA-accredited service officers. Unlike other local veterans organizations, it has remained open throughout the pandemic, with appropriate safety precautions.
“Even when everyone else was COVID afraid, we put masks on and we kept the doors open, because our vets deserve it and they need our services,” said Post Commander Ernest Martin.
Unlike staff at many similar programs, the Post’s service officers are both accredited and work directly with VA personnel. This typically makes it easier and faster to navigate the benefits application process and receive approval. Fees are never charged, and veterans who are subsequently awarded benefits are never asked to share a percentage with the Post.
“We are here to help veterans, and their needs have not stopped because of the COVID situation,” said Carl Ellison, senior benefits services officer. “If anything, the need is even greater, which is why we have never halted our efforts on their behalf. We had quadruple the number of cases in 2020 from the year before.”
So successful is this targeted approach, that despite the pandemic, the team was able to obtain nearly $800,000 in benefits for servicemen and women and their dependents in 2020, Ellison said. More than 100 cases are now being processed through the VA, and more than $341,000 in benefits have been approved during the first three months of 2021.
“It’s important to have an advocate that has that extra knowledge to help develop their claim,” Ellison said. “Recent changes in the VA system have been very beneficial, and we’re able now to help a lot of older vets who have issues that should have been resolved years ago. We’re also trying to get the younger vets in the door so they don’t end up waiting years for assistance. The entire process goes much faster than it used to.”
Often, he added, veterans don’t realize that their service-related health struggles qualify them for benefits, or they’ve tried unsuccessfully on their own for years and given up. Others have obtained disability benefits, but only at a low level like 35% when in fact their issues qualify them for a much higher rating.
The same holds true for widows, widowers and dependents of deceased service members, many of whom are also entitled to benefits.
“Another point that isn’t often mentioned is that all the money we help veterans obtain in benefits helps our town and our state, since these vets are purchasing goods and services that help the local economy,” Martin said.
Reaching out
While the Post’s primary focus is providing assistance to veterans, it also maintains a high profile in the community, placing an emphasis on helping other local groups in need.
“We are an active post — we get out and do things in the community,” Martin said.
On March 31st, Post members delivered 50 Easter baskets to Norman’s Center for Children & Families, where they were then distributed to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Norman.
“Our club members were super excited to receive these goodies after school,” said Whitney Dunn, executive director of the club. “It really made their day. We are thankful for partners like the American Legion who took time out of their schedules to hand-deliver these baskets to each of our kids. We are looking forward to partnering with this group even more in the future.”
COVID-19 brought a halt to some events in 2020, but the Post traditionally holds an annual fundraising dinner honoring its World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans.
Members also host a traditional Halloween trick-or-treat event for kids, work with local Boy Scout troops, place American flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day and spearhead Norman’s Veterans Day parade. They’ve also participated in unique events like a drive-by birthday party parade for one long-time member who was too ill to come to the Post.
Another major initiative is the Boys State/Girls State program, where selected high school students attend a week-long civics education program training them to be future leaders.
Ongoing battle for survival
Norman’s Post has just over 500 members, though most are not active for health or work-related reasons.
A recent Associated Press story showed that many American Legion posts across the country are shutting down or experiencing financial crises, with the pandemic serving as a knockout blow to some.
Norman’s post also struggles financially, especially since it receives only $8 of each member’s annual $40 dues, Martin said. The remainder goes to national and state headquarters, and often the Post will waive the dues of members who cannot afford to belong otherwise.
“We can’t survive on dues alone, but that’s always been the case,” Martin said. “It’s not that we’re dying, but the economy impacts us, like it does everyone else.
“We’re a nonprofit, and as such we need help to cover our building maintenance and repair costs, plus our veterans’ support and community outreach programs.”
Despite financial worries, Norman’s Post continues to grow, and was named the top Post in Oklahoma twice in the past five years. Martin said the growth reflects both its success in helping veterans and its extensive community outreach.
“We are soldiers helping soldiers, even after we retire,” Martin said, noting how difficult it is for many veterans to take that first step. “Asking for help is just not a soldier’s way, and a lot of times we get people in here because they’re one step away from losing everything. We take care of each other and everybody who comes through that door.”
The Post welcomes donations of food and other volunteer support. Tax deductible donations may be sent to American Legion Post 88, P.O. Box 11, Norman, OK 73070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.