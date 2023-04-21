The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is comprised of the descendants of the Swinomish, Samish, Lower Skagit and Kikiallus peoples. Today the tribes’ citizens reside on Fidalgo Island and others in Washington State’s Puget Sound. They are the “People of the Salmon.” Musician Katherine Paul is a proud daughter of the Swinomish. She’s the singer/ songwriter for her project Black Belt Eagle Scout which includes a rotating cast of collaborators. Paul and her band will be headlining the first evening of 2023 Norman Music Festival with a performance Thursday, April 27 at 10:00 p.m. on the Songwriter Alley Stage. This will be Black Belt Eagle Scout’s second show in Norman. They played here at Opolis is 2018. Paul is looking forward to her return visit.
“I’m excited to play,” Paul said. “I really wanted to come back to Oklahoma, especially because I have a lot of friends there. I’m excited to play the festival and happy that they asked me. I think it will be a really fun time.”
At her Opolis show Paul met and hung out with Oklahoma cultural luminaries vocalist Samantha Crain and “Reservation Dogs” (Netflix) director Sterlin Harjo.
“I remember it was a fun night and my cousin was there, too,” Paul said.
Black Belt Eagle Scout has released three albums since 2018, “Mother of My Children,” “At the Party with My Brown Friends” and “The Land, The Sky, The Water” (Saddle Creek Records label.) Her compositions have been tapped for numerous inclusion as soundtrack in films and TV including Reservation Dogs. Paul has worked extensively in the music industry and resided in Portland, Oregon for over a decade. Presently she’s living back in her Swinomish homeland, writing music, attending to family responsibilities and working at the Potlatch Fund. That’s a Native-led non-profit organization which provides grants and leadership development to Tribal Nations in Washington and three other western states. There’s a lot to like about what she’s doing now.
“I’m just happy to have a chance to have a career again,” Paul said. “After a couple of years of not being able to come together and have events, I’m happy to have the privilege of doing what I do. That’s the state of mind that I’m in and I’m excited to get on the road again. We just got back from a European tour. I’ve been to Europe but had never been on tour over there. It was really awesome and we had a lot of fun. I think honestly not being on tour for a while sort of made it so everybody was excited to get back out and do what they do.”
Returning to live near the Salish Sea and Skagit River again has had a profound impact on Paul. It’s reflected mightily in her newest record “The Land, The Sky, The Water.” She’s given voice to the restorative and comforting magic found among the cedars and swimming salmon. The area recalls those who came before her, such as her grandmother Isabelle Yakanak Paul.
“My grandmother grew up here in Swinomish and when I moved back here I just couldn’t help but think about my family and roots,” Paul said. “I just started thinking about her and what she might have thought of connection to land because I was having those thoughts. Connection to home is very important to me. My song ‘Blue’ was from when I was driving into the studio and saw these islands that are all over where I live. They have a lot of trees that are green but in the sunlight that day they looked really blue. It was a beautiful blue backdrop of the sky and these blue islands. I thought that this is how this place has always been. If I were to think back to my dad, grandpa, grandma, great-grandma, looking around they would have seen the same thing. I had this warming thought wondering if they looked at it and had these same feelings that I do. My answer was probably yes, because it’s beautiful here and we love this place.”
NMF is just one stop on a 33 date tour that takes Paul through Canada and from Arizona to New York over six months. She has a plan.
“I was just talking with my management team about how we want to prioritize our health and well-being on this tour,” she said. “What I’ve learned is that it’s important to have a spa day, a couple of them, where the band just goes and relaxes. Because you’re just on the road and it doesn’t stop. You have to make sure there are times in which you can stop and go into relax mode and re-charge. It’s important to get enough water, sleep, eating well and enough. Just taking care of yourself. We need these things because the schedule is long and grueling. We want to show up and have a really fun time, so we have to take care of ourselves.”
Taking good care of herself is important for her to be able to take care of others. Paul’s Potlatch Fund work and board service for Portland’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls are salient along with one other sweet contribution she mentioned when discussing her Swinomish community.
“I was invited to play the elders’ Christmas luncheon,” Paul said. “It was just me and my guitar. It was really fun and the first time I’ve played for my tribe really.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.