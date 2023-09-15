University of Oklahoma School of Music professors Dr. Shanti Simon and Dr. David Howard are noticing electricity in the air this fall semester. Back-to-school is always an exciting time but this year it’s particularly vibrant. There’s an energy, purpose and work ethic in the student population that’s remarkable. Simon is the Director of Bands, conducts the wind instrument symphony orchestra and leads the graduate wind conducting program.
Howard is the Assistant Director of Choral Activities and conducts the Men’s Glee Club and Women’s Chorus. Part of their job is co-producing the annual “Musical Mosaic” concert featuring hundreds of OU undergraduate and graduate musicians. The public is invited to this multi-faceted recital scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, September 21 in Catlett Music Center’s Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. Ticket information is available at the Catlett box office (oufinearts.evenue.net). Simon and Howard spoke with the Transcript about Musical Mosaic. They expect the creative intensity they’re feeling this year to be reflected in the concert.
“There’s going to be a variety of great music,” Howard said. “There will be some things that the average community member might not expect from a university show. There will be jazz and orchestra music with popular flair from various instruments and ensembles. It’s a great introduction to what we do here.”
This year OU has just shy of 450 music majors.
“In this program you’re going to see and hear about 250 of those performers,” Simon said. “Music will feature strings, brass, percussion, vocalists and marching band in this concert.”
The show will be remarkable for having so many performers in one place. Photos from past shows depict a jam-packed stage with choirs and horn sections in a balcony level above half-circling those below them.
“It’s a unique event for the School of Music as well because it’s the one time of the year that we all collaborate in one concert,” Simon said.
Howard and Simon co-coordinate the program, soliciting sections of the show from their professor colleagues who choose student musicians from those they teach.
“They submit options for us such as the graduate woodwind quintet sending us two or three things they’d like to perform,” Howard said. “We’ll take those and curate a program, finding the best flow and things that fit together really well, building the program from that point.”
Rehearsals follow with dozens of moving parts including when and where the musicians perform, what the lighting will be like and what parts of the puzzle subsequently fall into place next. A month of planning is involved. The bulk of the work however occurs in the three days right before the concert.
“I’m thankful to work with Dr. Simon because she’s brilliant at that kind of stuff,” Howard said.
Simon can legit be accused of having a military mind. Her impressive resume includes deploying to the Middle East in 2016 with the USAF Central Command as the Officer in Charge of marshaling musical troop support. As a former Flight Commander she’s not the shy type when it comes to issuing orders.
“We’ll do a full run-through of the show,” Howard said. “Does it work and how does it work.”
The show is designed to engage the audience with performances moving from the stage to the balconies.
“The seamless experience comes from the lights going down on one event and quickly coming up on another,” Simon said. “It’s continuous with moving action from start to finish.”
Both Simon and Howard were quick to credit their students for making the task less difficult than it could be. Graduate students tend to already be disciplined musicians.
“We have incredible students,” Simon said. “They come to a semester ready to perform. It’s a matter of getting our soloists and small groups together and focus on the pieces they’re going to be performing very early in the semester. We’re always surprised at how quickly this concert can come together and how amazing the musical content is.”
Proceeds from Musical Mosaic’s ticket sales go to OU Friends of Music, a division of the OU Foundation.
“It’s a vital organization that contributes to scholarships that are so necessary for the School of Music,” Howard said. “They also provide some travel funding for faculty and students, research and performance opportunities.”
Enrollment numbers of engaged and energetic students are up this year at OU. There’s been concern about damage to high school music programs from the pandemic.
“I’m very positive about the incoming class,” Howard said.
“There’s an excitement in the building,” Simon said. “It’s different and there’s a buzz in the air. Everyone is just ready to jump in and do it and excited about what we’re doing.”
Undoubtedly, having high quality professors such as Howard and Simon contribute to student enthusiasm. They both have incredibly impressive credentials and were asked about their specific fields of scholarship.
“There have been so many studies that have documented the benefit both on the mind and the body from collective singing,” Howard said. “In groups and choirs I have observed that consistently the entire 30 years I’ve been teaching this. People unite their spirits together and every human voice is a unique instrument and the only one that’s biological. When they come together there’s a diversity but with a unity of mission.”
Simon is a celebrated conductor in addition to being a trumpeter who digs brass band bravado.
“Conducting a group of accomplished musicians is about human connection,” she said. “My job on the podium is to provide direction in terms of unifying multiple artistic voices. The goal being to allow for individual expression and help, shape, guide and mold that to a unified vision. When everyone is contributing their own experiences, lives and emotions into whatever we’re trying to communicate it truly is magical for the players, conductor and mostly importantly the listening audience.”
