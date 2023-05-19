The USA is an amalgamation of cultures. There may be nothing more representative of this than the nearly century-long arts and entertainment movement surrounding Tiki culture. It’s a controversial American invention that borrows from several Indigenous artistic traditions of the vast South Pacific. The contradictions and fantasies that Tiki encompasses are a kaleidoscope of bars, booze, tchotchkes, genuine fine art, food and music. Throw in fashion, tattoos, low-brow crime literature, more booze and 1959 Hawaiian statehood. They’ve all figured into Tiki culture’s both admirable and checkered history.
The Firehouse Art Center, 444 South Flood Avenue is hosting an exhibition titled “Spirit of Aloha: Polynesian Pop.” It’s up now through July 31 with open hours posted at normanfirehouse.com. A Zoom mug making workshop by Native master craftsman Mike “Gecko” Souriolle of Kapolei, Hawaii will be on June 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00p.m. Additionally, “Book of Tiki” author Sven Kirsten will speak on the subject at the Firehouse, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. Attendance registration for this required at the website. Firehouse executive director Andy Couch curated the exhibition and Norman Tiki artifact collector Kyle Lankford lent many pieces from his collection to the show.
“Kyle and I met and thought this exhibition would be a really great idea,” Couch said. “I have an amateur interest in Tiki. Kyle was farther along than I was in collecting and everything else that goes along with the pop culture of Tiki in America. He has a wonderful collection and home Tiki bar.”
The show ties into the Firehouse’s intent to celebrate community through Lankford’s collection and connections to the Hawaiian archipelago. The artifacts include work made by Gecko Souriolle and Kauai island-based wood carver Bill Collins.
“Those artists are represented in my collection,” Lankford said. “I have a Tiki commission from Bill Collins and some custom mugs designed by him. I have several of Gecko’s pieces and have visited his studio in Oahu and met him several times.”
GIs coming back from serving in the South Pacific after WWII contributed to the popularity of Tiki culture that has waxed and waned over the decades. They were exposed to beautiful islands and Indigenous cultures during the war.
“What they brought back gets mixed up into some pop culture things and they create this tropical fantasy which brings some of the South Seas cultures in but creates its own new thing,” Lankford said.
Couch referenced a 1940s era Museum of Modern Art (NY), art of the South Sea Islands exhibition catalogue which was featured in Life Magazine.
“That went to everybody’s door and it exploded as a cultural thing here in America,” Couch said. “People start decorating their back yards and having barbecues with this whole Polynesian theme.”
Couch has also located some crossover between Tiki culture and industry right here in Oklahoma.
“We have a nearly seven foot tall, 900 pound Tiki made of concrete brought in from Sand Springs for the exhibition that was made for MAPCO coal company and on loan to us from Greg Holmes of Hutchinson, Kansas,” Couch said. “Another interesting Oklahoma connection is through Don Blanding (1894-1957) who grew up in Kingfisher and Enid. He’s known as Hawaii’s poet laureate. We’ll have some of his books and pottery on display at the show.”
Frankoma pottery is another Okie link to Tiki culture because the company made many small decorative and utilitarian clay pieces based on South Seas imagery. Ceramic mugs, some made to be sold in Tiki bars and restaurants, that looked like an angry deity were called “War Gods.”
“I have some of the original War Gods from some of the bars in Tulsa,” Lankford said. “There was Trade Winds (restaurant) and also Cultured Pearl because it was not opened very long. There were only a few dozen made. They were Frankoma re-issues made from the original molds. It was thought the molds had been lost in a 1980s fire but they were found and able to make some more.”
Artifacts from several other Tiki collectors are in the exhibition. There will be work from Melanesian artists and a rare Outrigger Club mug used in Oklahoma City and Ardmore joints of that name circa 1960s. Libations with names including “Shark’s Tooth” and “Fog Cutter” came to your table in them.
“I think they were based on Trader Vic’s stuff,” Couch said. “It could be the same pottery company. We’ll have one on loan from Kansas City for the ‘Spirit of Aloha’ exhibit.”
The provenance of objects displayed in the show is wide.
“Kyle and I both really appreciate the Pacific culture that has inadvertently gone into Tiki,” Couch said. “We like to collect things that are by people from these islands, artists who are original to that area. There are plenty of American Tiki makers who make their living doing this stuff but some of the things in the exhibit we’re touching on is more of the history of those people and how this came through tourism. The ‘Spirit of Aloha’ title is really the start of the conversation. The focus is to celebrate and appreciate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.