Authorities say a 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport before an officer shot and wounded her. Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that the woman was dropped off at the airport Monday morning, walked inside and entered a bathroom. He says she emerged wearing clothing she hadn't arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling. Garcia says an officer nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody. Police say the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.