A family’s future is uncertain after their home in the Noble area was destroyed from a vehicle fire.
The home in the 5300 block of 120th Ave. SE — last valued at half a million dollars — went up in flames after Devon McElvany’s car caught fire in the garage. The fire ignited nearby chemicals from the McElvany’s taxidermy business, causing explosions that rapidly spread the fire and eventually destroyed the whole house.
What’s left is a tangle of ash, debris and frames where walls used to stand beneath a chimney that managed to stand during the fire. The ashes were still smoldering Friday afternoon, 10 days afterward.
Amber McElvany, Devon’s mother, said Friday it was only their third time back to the burn site.
“Coming here just kind of hurts,” Amber said.
The McElvanys moved into the home five years ago — Amber and her husband Kevin said it was their “dream house.” Amber and Kevin lived there with their six children, now ages 3 to 22.
The size of the house allowed people to stay with them, too.
“With the house being the size it was, we were able to help out quite a few family members that we were able to let live with us,” Amber said.
Everything changed July 19, when Kevin was working with Devon on his car. They had been out in the sun all day, so they moved the car into the garage to finish the job.
They installed an injector, and Kevin suggested they take the car for a test drive. When they turned on the engine, flames poured out the bottom of the car.
“I look down underneath, and I see gas, on fire, as it’s dripping onto the ground. So from that point, pretty much, just basic survival instincts just came in. I’m thinking, get the fire extinguishers,” Kevin said.
Kevin said their water pump went out as they tried to fight the fire because they had just installed a new water heater. He said the hot, dry conditions that day didn’t help, either.
Although Kevin tried to fight the fire, a 911 operator told Amber to get everyone out of the house — the nearby chemicals created a dangerous environment, she said.
“Two minutes, the first explosion happened, which was in the garage,” Amber said.
The Norman Fire Department responded with the assistance of four other fire departments, including Noble and Slaughterville. They used the firetrucks to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding structures or igniting the grass, according to an NFD Facebook post.
“A lot of water was required to extinguish the blaze,” the post reads.
Once they were outside, the family watched the blaze take over the entire house.
The blaze destroyed Kevin’s combat medals from his service in Iraq. It also destroyed Amber’s brother’s ashes.
“These little ones are watching as all their memories are just burning, and the dogs are upset, the older ones are emotional. We were all emotional, and it was really just a tragic event for everyone, especially the kids,” Kevin said.
The McElvany children declined to be interviewed.
Since the fire, the McElvanys have lived in a hotel.
“It’s my son’s senior year,” Amber said. “We want to stay close to town, but we’ve got to find a temporary place to live. We don’t plan on rebuilding. We don’t want to rebuild here; I think there’s just too much memory.”
But the community has stepped up to help the McElvanys since the fire. Patriot Buick in Tulsa donated an SUV to the family for 60 days. Norman Public Schools and area churches have donated to them. Warriors For Freedom has also stepped up to help.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has given them things someone who lost their home might not think of, such as nail clippers.
“This is just a tiny bit of what this family really needs and deserves,” sheriff’s Lt. Kim Lopez said in a video.
“It’s inspiring, and it makes me, after we get on our feet, me and my wife, we want to even be involved more in helping others, because we see the benefit of helping veterans and their families in time of need,” Kevin said.
