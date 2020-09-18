AAA has opened a new location, adding car care to its services for those in Norman and the surrounding area.
The 9,482-square-foot store just east of I-35 at 2520 W. Main St., has 7 car service bays. Curbside pick-up of membership cards, merchandise purchases and travel tools including Trip-Tiks are available, in addition to other documents, according to the news release.
Car service and repair by certified auto technicians occurs alongside traditional AAA services such as membership for travel consults, roadside assistance and scheduling and insurance for autos, homes and leisure vehicles, according to the news release.
The old AAA location at 1017 24th Ave. N.W., closed Sept. 14, and associates relocated to the new location.
Free 12-point vehicle inspections are available to those about to travel or just looking to get ahead of costly expenses with preventative care. Car care services are available to non-members as well as AAA members, who will enjoy a lower price with a discount on repair labor, the release said.
Drivers can charge their electric vehicles and add air to their tires at the free self-serve station.
The Main Street location brings convenient one-stop shopping to Oklahoma’s third largest city with robust campus life at OU, the release said.
Stephen Pfhol, retail manager at AAA Oklahoma: Tire and Auto Service of Norman said they provide efficient service to help people make the most of their time, regardless of what that may be.
“With the assistance of AAA experts, they can get information on a future dream vacation or take care of home or auto insurance needs while getting an oil change, tire replacement or car repairs,” Pfhol said in the release.
Justin Tolbert, car care manager at AAA Oklahoma: Tire and Auto Service of Norman said with safety and convenience as top priorities, they give customers the ability to make appointments for service without needing to enter the building because personal service comes first.
Available auto care services include maintenance, diagnostics, tire and brake repairs, tune-ups, air conditioning and cooling systems, electrical work and battery replacements.
Through AAA’s partnership with Lyft, complimentary rides for automotive service customers traveling to and from the store will be available.
The broadening of AAA services in Oklahoma is a natural fit for the not-for-profit association that assists thousands of motorists every day. For more than 115 years, AAA has been a trusted and reliable source for emergency roadside assistance with over 420,000 Oklahoma members and 60 million across the nation, according to the release.
