Abbott House Child Advocacy Center has been awarded a $100,000 grant by Impact Oklahoma for an innovative online safety program, alrt!.
The grant will help Abbott House expand the program and empower thousands of children and teens with the tools they need to stay safe online.
Impact Oklahoma, an organization of women devoted to increasing philanthropy in central Oklahoma, announced the award at its annual meeting on May 18.
“With the everyday changes our society is facing, we have to focus on prevention and education,” said Cindy Merrick, Impact Oklahoma member and a member of Abbott House’s board of directors. “This program highlights a disgusting problem in our world and offers a solution. I have sat through many impact meetings in my life and this by far will impact the most amount of people.”
After reviewing grant applications, Impact Oklahoma members choose three semi-finalists within five categories and conducted on-site visits before selecting a single finalist in each category. Finalists presented their requests at group’s annual meeting and awarded Abbott House’s alrt! program for the top honor.
The dream for alrt! was born in January of 2022, after doing research on internet crimes against children and learning statistics regarding child online exploitation and trafficking. The program name, alrt!, stands for avoid, learn, react, tell, and the curriculum is designed to educate youth about how each step plays a role in preventing risky online behavior.
“The curriculum gives children the tools they need to keep themselves safe,” said Ronni Roney, Abbott House’s education director. “Everything nowadays is online and we can’t monitor our children 24/7, which is why it is vital to teach our kids how to recognize danger and how they have the power to stay safe.”
Abbott House opened its doors in 1996 in borrowed space and operated with a part-time staff of one. Today, Abbott House employs 10 full-time and two part-time staff and offers four robust programs. Since its inception 26 years ago, Abbott House has served more than 23,000 children. As an accredited member of National Children’s Alliance, Abbott House Child Advocacy Center is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.
For more information about Abbott House Child Advocacy Center and alrt!, visit abbott-house.org.
Abbott House Child Advocacy Center is a safe place for children to share their experiences regarding sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect, in a victim-centered, child-friendly environment. Through coordinated efforts with law enforcement, child welfare investigators, and mental health and medical professionals, Abbott House helps to set children on the path to healing. The mission of Mary Abbott Children’s House is preventing abuse, advocating for children, and fostering hope and healing.
Impact Oklahoma is a network of like-minded women focused on five nonprofit categories: Family, Health & Wellness, Education, Community and Arts & Culture. Focus Area Committees, comprised of Impact Oklahoma members, review the grant applications, choose three semi-finalists within each category to visit on-site and select a single finalist to compete at the Annual Meeting.
Each Focus Area finalist makes a short presentation at the annual meeting. Afterward, membership votes on the winners. The available Impact Oklahoma grants go to the projects that receive the most votes, and the winners are announced live before the meeting is adjourned. It’s simple and effective, and together we are changing Central Oklahoma for the better.
