The Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health System (ASTHS) conducted its groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Phase I of the two-phased expansion project.
Phase I is the expansion of space and services at the Little Axe Clinic, and Phase II is the construction of a new state-of-the-art Shawnee Clinic. This two-phased project, referred to as the Enhanced Health System Project, will increase patient care and services at both main service locations in Shawnee and Norman, adding in new services, equipment and expanded grant programs, and will greatly increase patient ease in accessing services for the AST and other Native American community members in which we service.
The event capped off a great week of celebration as the AST Health System celebrated its 10th anniversary of opening the new Little Axe Clinic, and has already outgrown the clinic in a very short time due to the health care services provided and needs of the community and surrounding areas.
The Executive Committee and the Health Board were all in attendance as Gov. John Johnson provided the keynote address for the event. The AST Veteran’s Association posted the colors and many of the AST Elders were present to participate in this historic event as the Tribe enters a new phase in patient care and servicing with the project.
Various dignitaries from the community were also in attendance, including Rear Admiral Travis Watts, the IHS OKC area office director, and Dr. Greg Woitte, chief medical officer, also with the IHS Area Office. Representatives from BancFirst, FSA Investment Group, Childers Architect, Connect Advisors, Manhattan Construction Company and with other notable attendees were also present, as well as numerous other supporters and key partners that made the project happen.
As we all endeavor to continue to improve the health and wellness of all Native American families we serve, today we entered a new phase of growth that will positively impact the surrounding communities and families of the AST Tribe, and all surrounding Tribes, for years to come.
