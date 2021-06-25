Accessible transportation for Norman residents with disabilities was the main theme at Thursday’s Community Planning and Transportation Committee.
The two-hour meeting was dominated by discussions on issues, including a lack of options for same-day transport available in Norman, and rideshare companies not being required to have accessible vehicles in their fleet.
“[The City of Norman] is not even doing the minimum,” John High, a member of OK ADAPT and Progressive Independence, told the committee Thursday. "We are treated like second-class citizens, and Norman doesn’t have second-class citizens, do we?”
Several questions arose during the meeting about rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, which operate in Norman, not offering accessible transportation for people like Ricky Anderson, an accessible transportation advocate and OK ADAPT chairman. He asked committee members if any of them have ever ridden in a taxicab in Norman. No one seemed to recall a particular instance when they did.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he has never had to because he has a personal vehicle and bicycle for transportation. Anderson, who uses a wheelchair, said he does not have those as options to get around.
“It seems like we should look into providing some sort of incentive for some of these Norman companies to offer accessible transportation services,” Holman said.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley agreed with Holman.
“This shouldn’t be an issue when we’re talking about people getting around,” Studley said.
Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker pointed to federal law, which states that an “entity shall schedule and provide paratransit service to any ADA paratransit eligible person at any requested time on a particular day in response to a request for service made the previous day.”
High, who also uses a wheelchair, asserted that there is no specific language in the law that addresses crisis situations, but there should be. He cited the winter storm that swept through Oklahoma in February.
“How are we supposed to give a day’s notice in an event like that?” High asked. “I had to go two miles in the snow just to go to church. I know that it was dangerous, but I felt I needed to go. There should be services available, so I don’t have to do that again.”
Anderson said if the city simply started with three to five vehicles capable of transporting residents with disabilities, the city would see an increase in sales tax revenue.
“If you do something about this, Norman will see a benefit too, with people shopping at all of the local businesses,” he said.
High and Anderson said there are alternative taxi services that operate in Norman and offer accessible transportation, but the fare is “unreasonable.”
“It costs me $150 anytime I want to go see my son,” Anderson said.
Norman Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said he has heard similar stories, but he has yet to find out what these services are.
“I’ve never found the source of that,” he said. “Whomever that may be, they are operating in Norman without a license.”
O’Leary said he understands High and Anderson’s concerns, but said Norman is not currently in the right position to offer the on-demand transport services they are requesting through its current transit system. However, O’Leary said based on Thursday’s meeting, changes could be made to address concerns.
“It seems there is an interest from the council to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address these issues,” he said.
O’Leary said he points anyone who has questions about accessibility to the city’s ADA Citizens Advisory Committee.
Holman said the committee will not meet in July, but there will be a meeting in August.
