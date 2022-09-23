Children of all abilities will be able to have fun at a city park when a new playground opens later this month.
Crews will begin construction on an all-inclusive play area at Andrews Park early next month. Norman Parks and Recreation anticipates a November finish.
The $350,000 project was made possible through considerable sales tax revenue increases during COVID-19.
The playground will include access ramps, elevated walkways, low-hanging monkey bars and a sponge-turf surface that accommodates wheelchair movement, among other features that allow for increased accessibility.
Cinthya Allen, Norman’s Chief Equity and Diversity Officer said after discussions in an ADA Citizens Advisory Committee, it was decided that the cement retaining wall around the playground inhibited access for some.
Allen, a resident of Norman for 20 years, said she’s visited the park countless times but never recognized the limitations of the concrete barrier.
The next meeting, a plan to redo not only the barrier — but the entire playground — was proposed.
“I developed a case for it to present to the city council and they loved it, because it’s one of those things everyone can get behind,” Allen said. “Everyone agreed those are barriers, but it’s just about making them known.”
Norman’s first accessible playground at Ruby Grant Park was completed in 2020 and set the precedent for the Andrews Park renovation. It’s sparked conversations regarding increased inclusive projects at the city’s other parks.
“If you look at Ruby Grant you have almost 6,000 square feet of poured surface, and this one is about half of that, but with the same amount of features,” Olsen said.
Olsen said they will have another dedication ceremony following project completion.
“These things don’t happen too often, and we want to celebrate this,” Olsen said.
More inclusive park projects to come
Preliminary discussions about increased accessibility at Reaves, Saxon and Griffin parks have already started, Olsen said.
When someone builds a house in Norman, they pay a $500 fee for parks — $250 goes to the closest park, and $250 goes to a community park fund.
“Everybody invests into these community parks, so we just want to make sure that these parks are accessible by them,” Olsen said.
