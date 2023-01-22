Affordable housing, homelessness, economic development and business relations top the list of goals for Bree Montoya, who hopes voters will support her bid for the Ward 3 City Council seat.
The local CPA will face incumbent Kelly Lynn in the Feb. 14 primary for odd- numbered council wards. Council terms are two years with elections for odd- numbered wards during odd-numbered years and even-numbered council wards during corresponding years.
For 15 years, Montoya has volunteered for several nonprofit organizations. During that time, she said the thought of running for council was not far from her mind.
“After investing all that time into our community, I wanted to invest my thoughts and words into action,” she said.
After years of listening to business owners and more recently knocking on doors, Montoya said residents want strong leadership and civil dialogue from their council members.
During an Oct. 18 study session, City Clerk Brenda Hall addressed the council and urged them to refrain from loud arguments and terse disagreements after several meetings had become heated.
“Previously, we’ve has some hostile council environments,” Montoya said. “There’s been a lot of going back and forth, yelling and name calling. It’s just not appropriate.”
While she favors support of affordable housing initiatives as a solution to homelessness, she also said it would be important to study every issue facing the city.
“You’re not going to please everybody,” she said. “It’s about finding balance and common sense, common ground to resolve issues.”
Solutions to homelessness would depend on the reasons people find themselves on the street, she added.
“What’s causing the homelessness,” she asked. “Is it mental health? Is it somebody who lost their job? Is it unaffordable housing? There are so many things that cause it.”
She said that people who want help need to be identified and connected to the resources available.
Montoya also wants to work on “rebuilding the public trust.”
Studies commissioned by city staff last year showed the water rate increase election failed, in part, due to a lack of trust in local government.
“We have not been able to get many things passed in order to help our city move forward,” she said. “There’s a lot of skepticism and distrust among the voters. Rebuilding the trust in this community will mean communicating with to the residents.”
The poor voter turnout for the OG&E 25-year franchise agreement election was an example that city leaders did not do enough to communicate with their residents, Montoya said.
During Montoya’s campaign, she said other issues that residents want their next Ward leader to address include the preservation of outdoor open spaces, stormwater mitigation, and preservation of the city’s water supply, she said.
Voters have turned down two stormwater bonds which would have created a stormwater utility fee.
“I am in support of a stormwater bond issue initiative, to get something because we’ve got to do something about it,” she said. “An initiative that would be well and balanced for all.”
Montoya also wants to see better relationships between the city and the business community, along with attracting high paying jobs to the city to grow sales tax revenue.
She hopes to see more young professionals stay in Norman after graduation.
“If we don’t have that talent here, we won’t have the businesses come here,” Montoya said. “And it’s just a domino effect on the city’s finances. So, we need to find a way to get some creative economic development going.”
Montoya chose to stay in Norman after graduating rom the University of Oklahoma in 2004 with a Bachelor of Accountancy and Business Administration. Much of her work at Gray, Blodgett & Company is spent in the courtroom, she said, as an expert on business valuation and asset protection.
She serves on the Norman Forward Citizen Oversight Board and previously served on the Norman Arts Council and Jazz in June boards. She is a graduate of the Norman Police Department Citizen Academy.
