An armed man accused of attempted robbery last week at Sooner Pharmacy demanded drugs, court records show.
The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office has charged 31-year-old Ezekiel Jackson in connection to the attempted robbery that occurred on Sept. 16, court records show. He will face with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm after a juvenile conviction, court records show.
Norman police officers responded to robbery complaint at 1811 W. Lindsey on Sept. 16 at 4:22 p.m.. A suspect had been shot, NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen confirmed at the time.
Court records show officers learned from video surveillance and three employees that Jackson jumped over the counter with a gun and “demanded them at gunpoint to fill a bag with controlled medication,” an officer’s sworn statement reads. “As Jackson was robbing them at gunpoint, an armed employee came from the backroom into the area where the robbery was occurring and shot Jackson one time.”
Pharmacy owner Gene Alexander told The Transcript following the incident that the employee, who is a technician in the compounding department, is a former police officer.
Police discovered Jackson has a criminal record and referred to a burglary conviction in Denton, Texas in November 2006, court records state.
