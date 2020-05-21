The ACLU of Oklahoma is asking for an independent investigation into Jacob McDonough, the Norman Police Department officer who referenced Ku Klux Klan imagery in an email to the department.
Earlier this month, McDonough responded to an internal NPD email thread about wearing PPE masks with an image from the movie "Django Unchained," referencing a scene in which KKK members holding flaming torches complain about the fit of their hoods. Emails obtained by the Black Wall Street Times show that McDonough was quickly called out on the email by a supervisor, who called it "MORE than inappropriate."
While the NPD has been internally investigating McDonough since shortly after he sent the May 5 email, the ACLU of Oklahoma said in a Thursday statement that the organization also "demands the attention of an independent investigation."
"While our organization defends the First Amendment, we also recognize the power of speech, especially speech that implies the official power of the state, comes with consequences that are harmful and traumatizing," the statement reads. "...Our state is no stranger to the kind of devastating headlines about fatal police interactions and over-incarceration of our Black and Brown communities. The fact that police abuse remains a significant problem demands the attention of an independent investigation."
NPD Chief Kevin Foster said at a Tuesday press conference that he had been alerted to McDonough’s email within about 40 minutes, and that action was taken that same day. According to Foster, he “immediately” alerted internal affairs about the email, prompting an investigation that is still ongoing.
“[Internal affairs is] following up and being very thorough on the investigation to ensure that this was an isolated incident,” Foster said. “…I was very offended, and couldn’t believe that an officer had sent that out."
As of Tuesday, Foster said McDonough is still active on the force, and possible disciplinary action has not been determined.
The ACLU of Oklahoma's Thursday call for an independent investigation joins the stance of the Oklahoma State Conference NAACP, which issued a Wednesday statement asking for an examination of McDonough's arrest record and any complaints against him. Both organizations' statements call for an investigation into McDonough's history with marginalized communities.
The Oklahoma State Conference NAACP statement cites Norman's history as a Sundown Town and notes that up until late 2017, the city had a street named for KKK Grand Dragon Edwin DeBarr, who taught at the University of Oklahoma in the early 20th century.
Mayor Breea Clark responded to McDonough's actions earlier this week, writing late Monday that she is "confident this matter will be investigated thoroughly and that appropriate corrective action will be taken.”
Clark asked that Norman Citizens Advisory Board hold a special meeting and give Foster feedback, and that she plans to hold a community forum on the incident as soon as is safe to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.