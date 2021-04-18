A man who put himself at the mercy of a judge by entering a blind plea of guilty has lost an appeal to withdraw that plea, court records show.
William Ray Adams, 56, was sentenced to 30 years on June 24 following a sentencing hearing where prosecutors said the man tried to kidnap and murder his wife, The Transcript reported. District Judge Thad Balkman presided over the case.
Lisa Adams was at work on Jan. 10, 2018, when her husband entered Bergey Wind Power Co. with a shotgun and a gas mask.
He demanded his wife leave with him, but when she refused, he tried to forcibly remove her. A coworker was shot and seriously injured, The Transcript reported.
Adams claimed in his appeal that he should have been provided a mental health exam and allowed to try his case on the basis of insanity, court records show.
A pre-sentencing evaluation order by the judge revealed Adams suffered from depression and anxiety. Adams’ attorney claimed his client’s actions “made sense to him that day,” due to his struggles with mental health, The Transcript reported.
In his appeal, Adams claimed his counsel told him a request for a mental health evaluation to be paid for by the Indigent Defense System was denied, and as a result, a plea of insanity “had no chance to succeed and he therefore had no choice but plead guilty and try to obtain a minimal sentence from the judge.”
However, an appeal to withdraw a guilty plea depends on proof that he was coerced, threatened or intimidated to enter the plea, the court of criminal appeals opinion noted. Adams did not prove any claim to warrant a withdrawal of his plea.
“The record reflects petitioner (Adams) entered knowing and voluntary peals. The Trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying the motion to withdraw the guilty pleas,” the appeals court found.
