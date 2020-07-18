Diana Dragg, left, gets a new petition form as her husband Ken, right, talks to people about signing the petition to recall the mayor and four Norman city councilors, Saturday, July 11, 2020, outside of the Norman Police Department. Unite Norman said it is seeking to recall City Council members Kate Bierman, Alison Petrone, Sereta Wilson, Stephen Holman and Mayor Breea Clark. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)