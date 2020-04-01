Several residents at a Norman nursing facility tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after the facility reported a string of positive tests and two deaths last week.
Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman said this week that the facility used IMMY — a local diagnostic test manufacturer that is now processing COVID-19 tests — to process tests for some of its residents over the weekend.
Last Thursday, Grace reported that in total, nine residents had tested positive for the virus. Two of those residents died last week.
In a statement released this Monday, Grace spokesperson Theresa Green said that the additional residents who tested positive over the weekend were already in isolation before they received test results, and that Grace was treating them as presumed positive cases.
Now that they have received official positive tests, those residents have the ability to be treated with hydroxychloroquin if their conditions warrant.
"As it has been throughout this process, the goal of the facility remains to work aggressively to protect its residents and team members as they fight this ongoing pandemic,” the statement reads. "We greatly appreciate the support and prayers we have received from the community and continue to ask for their thoughts and prayers."
Green also said in a statement that out of respect for residents' privacy, the facility will no longer be publicly releasing the number of patients who test positive for the virus. Grace is reporting numbers to the State Department of Health and other state agencies, according to the statement.
“We also wish to be forthright in sharing information because we recognize that this is a concern not only for the facility, but also our community. However, our primary goal is and must remain the care of our residents and therefore certain information may not be released until we have had time to share it with those directly impacted,” the statement reads. "In addition, in order to honor requests for privacy which we have received from families, we have chosen to refrain from reporting further specific numbers to the media at this time."
Grace is a partner of Norman Public Schools, which holds its Intergenerational Pre-K Program at the facility. The program gives young students and Grace residents a chance to interact and learn together at Grace’s facility.
An NPS spokesperson said Friday that the district cut its pre-k students’ contact with Grace residents in early March as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
"As we learned about the threat of COVID-19, we worked closely with Grace Skilled Nursing's management team to take precautions while students were at the facility,” NPS spokesperson Alesha Leemaster said March 27. "For example, we limited interactions between students and residents beginning March 2, then halted interactions completely. The last day students had any interactions with the residents was March 6. We also instructed all students, teachers and families to enter the facility through a completely separate entrance and closed a fire wall that separates the classrooms from the remainder of the facility.”
Leemaster said that NPS alerted all families involved in the Intergenerational Pre-K Program when the first positive test was confirmed at Grace, and the district does not believe any of its preschoolers were exposed to the virus.
"Our hearts go out to our friends at the home. The students and families who participate in our intergenerational program develop unique and meaningful bonds with many of the residents,” Leemaster said. "We are heartbroken for the residents, their families and everyone who knows and loves these very special people."
