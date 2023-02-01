A Norman Public Schools administrator said Tuesday she’s not sure a bill to raise teacher pay is going to be enough to keep educators from seeking greener pastures.
Holly Nevels, chief human resource officer for Norman Public Schools, said pay raises are important but not the only factor when it comes to teacher longevity.
“As is the case in most professions, people want to be rewarded for their work in ways that also show value for them as professionals,” Nevels told The Transcript. “Monetary value is important for them and for their families/lifestyles.”
The associate superintendent said teachers are more likely to “stick” if they can count on a significant pay increase. But Nevels said she isn’t convinced that a $40,000 starting salary is enough to reel in quality new teachers.
“In Norman, we have worked hard over several years to ensure that our entry-level teachers are receiving more than $40,000 in base salary annually, which has not been easy given traditional state funding,” she said.
“A $40,000 starting salary is not a competitive entry-level salary for teachers compared to most neighboring states as the average entry-level pay for teachers in other states is higher.”
Nevels was among those reacting to a bill filed by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, that would increase teacher pay.
State Bill 482 would provide $241 million in the form of teacher pay raises over a 15-year period. It would move starting teacher pay to $40,000, with a $3,000 raise at entry through four years. Years five through nine will receive $4,000; 10-14 years of experience will receive $5,000; and a teacher with 15+ years of experience $6,000.
Nevels said with this bill, teachers in the system will see very little increase in pay from year-to-year during the first five to 10 years of their employment.
According to Nevels, Norman Public Schools NPS has not seen much of an increase in the turnover over the last five years compared to smaller school districts around the state.
Like other districts, however, NPS is struggling to hire teachers with education degrees, she said.
“When we lose an experienced teacher, we are now hiring more candidates who are alternatively certified to replace our career educators in our classrooms,” said Nevels.
From 2019 to 2023, the number of emergency certified teachers – individuals with a bachelor’s degree in something other than education – has increased from 49 to 106, Nevels said.
“The number was 61 in 2021, so we have also seen an increase since the pandemic,” she said.
Rep. Jacob Rosencrants, D-Norman, said he favors paying teachers a higher salary. As a former Oklahoma City Public Schools middle school teacher, he said that he can empathize with teachers who are struggling to get by.
“I also think this is a doable plan,” he said referring to SB 482. Many of my Democrat colleagues and I have been working to pass similar legislation for the last few years.”
Rosencrants said Pugh has reached out to hundreds of parents, teachers, administrators and superintendents from all over the state and has added their perspectives to the conversation.
“Doing so is just plain common sense,” Rosencrants said. “Listening to education stakeholders is much more effective than pushing for ideas which will not actually help parents, children, and teachers such as education savings accounts or private school voucher schemes.”
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said families must account for student success.
“I am wholeheartedly in support of teacher pay raises,” Garvin said, “but I also believe the root of so many problems in education is the breakdown of families and the complete lack of respect our kids and families have for our teachers.”
Nevels said pay is just one of the factors that contributes to teacher burnout.
“The ever-increasing demands of the job are always a factor,” she said. “Over-simplified accountability narratives and new legislation that creates impediments, additional burdens or negative repercussions for doing their jobs has driven many teachers from the profession.”
Teachers have also had to confront challenges related to the pandemic, including a new focus to concern themselves with the health and mental well-being of their students and their families.
Because of the pandemic, many students are not as well-prepared for school, so teachers bear the onus of helping them to make up lost ground, Nevels said.
Fatigue and lack of respect are factors that contribute to teacher burnout.
“Overall, teachers not feeling valued, legislation, and initiative fatigue, as well as lack of funding for compensation and resources have all contributed to why teachers leave,” Nevels said.
“Those leaving the profession post-pandemic in Norman have expressed fatigue, under appreciation and a feeling that the profession has changed or will change in ways that are not tolerable or sustainable.”
Teachers, meanwhile, are starting to resign during school breaks, which has never been a trend at NPS, according to Nevels.
“Finding a mid-year replacement for a teacher who has resigned is most challenging,” she said.
Teachers are not the only people on payroll who are in short supply.
“In addition to our teachers, competitive compensation for our non-classified support employees has also been challenging at current funding levels. Just as businesses have experienced shortages of employees post-pandemic, we have felt this void in school districts as well,” she said.
As more competitive salaries and hourly-wages have been offered by private companies, schools have struggled to hire and retain hourly and support employees, who Nevels said are essential to work and to teaching staff.
Nevels said that unless culture shifts as a state, Oklahoma will continue to struggle to recruit top teaching talent.
“The laws of supply and demand are certainly working against us in addition to other factors,” she said. “There are very low numbers of enrollments in colleges of education in Oklahoma, and some of our state colleges and universities have actually closed their education programs due to low enrollment.”
She said that those who are graduating from state colleges with degrees in education are highly sought after, so to attract those with teaching degrees, NPS needs to increase teacher salary pay.
