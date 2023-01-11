Poor STEM and STEAM scores throughout Oklahoma have prompted Norman educators to launch the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, as demand for aviation-jobs has increased in recent years.
Two academy administrators spoke to the Norman school board on Monday and updated members on the academy’s progress in the program’s first semester.
This marks the first year of aviation school for Norman Public Schools, and the district has brought on Terry Adams to spearhead the program.
“He’s also the reigning Oklahoma State High School Teacher of the Year, and a great find,” said Nick Migliorino, school district superintendent.
Kristy Gray, NPS gifted and talented program director, said the idea of a STEM aviation academy started by the end of 2021, and by August 2022, it was in the air and flying.
“Through partnering with the University of Oklahoma, community members, Moore/Norman Tech Center, and Aviation Industry, we have started the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at Norman Public Schools,” she said.
OAA Director Terry Adams has been an educator for 26 years, most recently in Bixby where he was principal of Bixby High School.
Adams said aviation is not only a $44 billion industry in Oklahoma it is the second largest and fastest growing industry in the state, which is why he thinks the academy is needed for Norman and the surrounding region.
“We have a critical demand for a skilled and trained workforce, yet Oklahoma generally is ranked near the bottom nationally in terms of STEM and STEAM education,” he said.
Adams said the program was built to provide industry-connected education pathways for Oklahoma students to connect them directly with higher education and trade schools or to place them directly into the workforce.
“Salaries range from $45,000 to more than $200,000 for various jobs in aviation aerospace,” he said. “These are just a sampling of these kinds of jobs that are available in the aviation sector.”
Adams outlined the four years of school that aviation students will undertake to prepare them for graduation, which includes taking classes and acquiring hands-on experience.
Students can study several different fields, including private piloting, unmanned aircraft systems or drones, meteorology, computer science, engineering, aviation mechanics for airframe and power plant, airport management, air traffic controller, cyber security, develop more relation to aviation, and aerospace of STEAM.
“We work with University of Oklahoma, our partners there, Moore/Norman Technology Center, and we try to create good pathways that will create solid foundations for these students as they work through our programs as they move on straight to the workforce, or into technical training or education,” Adams said.
Currently, 79 ninth graders are enrolled in the academy, and 18 additional students who are not formally part of the program are taking aviation classes during zero hour between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m.
Aviation students have engaged in different activities, including drone flying, hot air balloon making, building gliders, wind tunnel construction, math in aviation, English through simulator journals, and flying.
“They made hot air balloons out of scratch from paper — glued them and attached them to the strings. They got to design their own, and they used burners to create hot air and lift,” Adams said. “They talked about scientific concepts that affect balloon flight, how hot air balloons help pilots, and the purposes that balloons are used for today.”
