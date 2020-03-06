NORMAN — A Norman man who beat, kicked and strangled his girlfriend in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman.
As Balkman announced his punishment to first-degree murder defendant Jeremy Bettes, the judge told family members from both sides that life would never be the same for any of them.
“Everyone has been changed by Mr. Bettes’ actions, including me as I look at these [crime scene] photographs,” he said. “Mr. Bettes, what you did was horrific and [we] cannot get back the lives you have changed.”
The judge’s comment was, in part, a reference to two other women who previously testified Bettes abused them.
Bettes entered a blind plea in front of Balkman in November, and then tried to withdraw his decision in February, but the judge rejected that request. A blind plea allows a defendant to plead guilty and let a judge decide the punishment instead of having a negotiated deal with prosecutors.
Balkman said he was horrified by Bettes’ actions and the way lives were destroyed based on the gruesome killing, which prosecutors described during their closing argument.
“We have a victim who lost her life and we have a defendant who will have no life outside the prison walls,” the judge said.
Defense attorney Michael Amend said appellate attorneys with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System will appeal the conviction and punishment.
During closing arguments, Amend asked the judge to sentence Bettes to 30 years in prison and 15 years on probation. Amend also told the judge Bettes was impaired by drugs the night Sharon Elizabeth Judd was killed.
Those comments riled Assistant District Attorney Jacobi Whatley who pleaded with the judge to give Bettes the maximum punishment.
“For Mr. Amend to stand up here and ask that any portion [of the sentence] be suspended is ridiculous,” she said. “What happened to Ms. Judd is not because of an opioid epidemic. It’s not about drugs and there’s not any evidence he was on drugs at the time the crime happened.”
Whatley reminded Balkman that Judd’s body was full of defensive wounds because of her attempts to fight off her killer.
“This man wasn’t going to stop until she was dead,” the prosecutor said. “He used his bare hands to kill her and he took his time.”
Prosecutors showed several crime scene photographs that included the victim laying in the bathtub covered in blood. Blood also was discovered by Norman detectives on the floor and wall in other rooms of the house. The 911 call, which initially was described as a suicide, was quickly labeled a homicide when detectives arrived on the scene, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe told the judge.
“They knew immediately they were standing at a crime scene,” the prosecutor said. “She was brutally beaten and smothered to death in her own home.”
Bettes took the witness stand and apologized to the victim’s family and his family for his actions.
“There are no excuses for what happened,” he told the judge.
Bettes said he had no memory of the killing on Dec. 24, 2017, and admitted he took Xanax that night.
“I don’t know if that’s a blessing or curse,” he said. “I’m very sorry to all the people I’ve hurt.”
However, Bettes’ contrition didn’t sit well with prosecutors.
“This is just an act,” Crowe told the judge. “He’s had no remorse up until this point when his back is up against the wall. He said he doesn’t have any memory but the jail calls show differently. This defendant, for a decade, has abused the women he was with. He would abuse, control and strangle the women he was with. Strangulation is the marker for someone who will murder.”
Bettes’ story was different Thursday than when he talked to Norman detectives in December 2017. On that night, he said Judd likely died from an overdose and that her injuries were the result of a fall while he was asleep. But prosecutors reminded the judge that Bettes made a trip to Dollar General after killing Judd.
Bettes told police in 2017 that he found Judd’s body in the morning and notified a friend about her death later in the afternoon. The friend called 911 and reported the incident, according to a police affidavit.
Family members from both sides made comments to the judge during the sentencing hearing.
Bettes’ father, Robert Bettes, made an impassioned and emotional plea that his son receive a sentence which would one day allow him to leave prison.
“I’m hurtin’ read bad for my son so I can’t imagine how they [victim’s family] are feeling,” he said. “If everybody could have known my son before drugs, he would not have done anything like this. Drugs took him down the wrong way.”
Robert Bettes then asked the judge to “please have mercy on him, sir. No matter how bad things got I never stopped loving him and never will.”
