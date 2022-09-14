A local gift and accessory boutique and an Oklahoma-based animal welfare coalition invite Normanites to east downtown Saturday evening for a celebration that includes live music, food, beer and dogs ready for adoption.
From 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Common Bonds and Norman Animal Welfare will be at STASH, 412 E. Main St. for an evening of free family fun, including a bounce house, face painting and live music.
Okie Sandwich Food Truck is scheduled for the event, and adoptable dogs will be on site. Adults can enjoy beer from Lazy Circles Brewing, according to a Facebook post.
The Norman Animal Welfare shelter now has a more than 90% release rate, and it’s being recognized with a party sponsored by Common Bonds, a statewide partnership of agencies, organizations and individuals dedicated to a 90% animal save rate by 2025.
Oklahoma’s current save rate is 80.4%, a continued uptick from 73% in 2018, according to Best Friends Animal Society. In 2020, over 89,000 dogs and cats entered Oklahoma shelters and more than 69,500 were saved, a 77.8% rate.
Common Bonds director Kelly Burley said Norman is leading the way in the efforts to reach their 2025 goal.
Norman will receive designation as a certified community Saturday — Burly said they want to shine a spotlight on Norman.
The city will receive recognition for the 90% milestone during a presentation from Burley on behalf of Common Bonds.
“We want to use (Norman) as an example when we’re building relationships and having conversations with other communities across Oklahoma,” Burley said.
Reaching a 90% save rate requires coordination on multiple levels, but it starts with city leadership, Burley said.
He added that a certain level of “interconnectedness” is necessary between city boards and commissions and the local shelter.
“At the shelter level there’s a good relationship with the city, and the shelter manager, Kellee Robertson does a fantastic job,” Burley said. Norman is doing a lot of things to sustain and even grow their save rate, so we want to recognize them.”
Rebecca Bean, owner of STASH, has volunteered in the community to help the animal shelter for eight years.
She said what started as a small group of volunteers has become a movement.
She said to go from euthanizing otherwise adoptable dogs due to lack of funding for treatable illnesses in 2016 to a thriving volunteer program with an adequate budget and additional shelter staff positions is a cause for celebration.
“We’re really looking forward to Saturday night,” Burley said.
