Adria Berry, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s fourth director in three years, says a continued increase in both patient and business licenses necessitated the recent employment of additional staff to properly oversee and regulate the state’s booming industry.
A November report by the agency shows the industry’s 7% sales tax — separate from local and state sales taxes — totaled more than $5 million in October, a pace that could exceed the more than $56 million generated in 2020. State and local taxes in October totaled more than $6 million.
There are 384,645 patients in the state, per the November report.
The increase in business licenses and patients means an increasing workload for the reviewing and inspection process, Berry said.
To accommodate the higher volume of applications and need for inspections, the agency has 30 new employees dedicated to compliance and inspections including a new compliance director, she said.
The recent decision to hire additional staff comes as Berry acknowledged a heightened priority for having an adequate amount of compliance employees to “catch up on the current inspection backlog,” mentioned in a September statement from the agency.
“The new [compliance director] comes from the private sector, where she worked in a highly regulated industry, so she understands what it’s like to be on the other side of an inspection, as well,” Berry said.
Additional staffing is also being implemented in legal communications to strengthen transparency and relations with the public and licensees.
“We’re looking at examining all of our rules to make sure they are clear and concise,” Berry said.
Berry said in her most recent roundtable discussion with lab licensees, she discussed parallel testing, proper testing for terpenes and what the agency’s quality assurance laboratory, Metis, has discovered about the accuracy of licensed laboratories.
The agency is working on a testing information chart as testing requirements have been modified. She said the OMMA sent licensed businesses an email with information about the rule update.
Berry discussed an OMMA patient advisory released last month regarding a marijuana concentrate containing the analogue THC-o acetate, a discovery made after a patient notified the agency of a product she believed made her sick.
According to the agency, the manufactured compound is not a medical marijuana product and has been shown to cause side effects such as seizures and vomiting when combined with other products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, the active chemical in cannabis.
Efforts have increased within the agency in recent weeks to make sure labs across the state are properly testing for analogs like THC-o acetate to keep patients safe, Berry said.
“We want patients to know that when they go into a dispensary to purchase a medical marijuana product, It’s been thoroughly tested and they can feel confident using that product,” Berry said.
The agency is currently in a one-month public comment period. On Dec. 1, the final day of the period, the public will have a chance to make live comments about current and future rules at the Capitol, Berry said.
More information about the commenting process will be released later this month.