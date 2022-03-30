A Philadelphia-based company that provides customer relationship management programs for businesses nationwide is bringing up to 1,000 new jobs to Norman with an expansion into the city.
The Norman Economic Development Coalition announced Tuesday that Advanced Call Center Technologies will land in a 51,000-square-foot facility at Norman Business Park, 4.5 miles east of I-35 on Highway 9. The site is expected to be renovated by Q4 2022.
ACT provides outsourced call center services to the finance, mortgage, telecommunications, healthcare, cable and retail industries, with services like fraud protection and detection, dispute management, customer service, sales and marketing and more.
The company employs more than 10,000 people. CEO Hunter Croft said despite the need for site renovation at the Norman location, ACT has already hired 175 people in the Norman community, and intends to hire an additional 150 employees for new positions over the next two months.
NEDC President and CEO Lawrence McKinney said the announcement of ACT’s expansion into Norman is substantial.
“We’ve not seen a new company, primary jobs announcement of this magnitude in at least a decade,” McKinney said.
The total payroll of the Oklahoma jobs will be $49 million annually. ACT is expected to have a $15 million tax impact through city, county, school, state and federal taxes each year, McKinney said.
“This is the kind of company that all communities are striving for,” McKinney said.
Tiffany Clanton, VP of recruiting for ACT, said Norman is the perfect community from a cultural standpoint.
“It’s all about culture, giving back and getting the right individuals for our team and providing the right opportunities for the community,” Clanton said.
Clanton said the hiring process will include several informative classes over the next three months, and those interested in employment at ACT can find job openings on Indeed and the careers page at ACTtoday.com.
Tina Lindsay, business recruiter and workforce specialist for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said the telecommunications industry is thriving, particularly in the Oklahoma City metro area, which has 51 companies and 30,000 employees, 67% of whom are between the ages of 19 and 44.
Lindsay said between the 245,000 students enrolled at the 15 universities, nine career tech centers and spouses of military members at Tinker Air Force Base, the Oklahoma labor pool is strong.
Ward 5 Councilor Rarchar Tortorello said ACT and Norman formed the perfect partnership. He reiterated the importance of opportunities for the spouses of military members.
When service members have a change of station, Tortorello, an Air Force veteran, said their spouses can experience difficulty finding a job.
“The fact that you’re actually looking and thinking of them puts the priority of what you do with the state in line with our values in Norman,” Tortorello said.
Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy said ACT and the county will develop synergy.
Oklahoma City has around 95,000 veterans; there are 28,000 in Cleveland County alone. Stacy said the ability to place those individuals and their family members with a company that shares values of the community they operate in is important.
Croft said the company recently identified a new site in Texas and is experiencing significant growth. ACT is an Employee Stock Ownership Plan company, which means employees acquire shares through a benefit plan.
“Our employees hold us to a very high standard and expectations,” Croft said. “We’ve invested a lot into the infrastructure of the company, and we expect that to continue. We think we’re going to have a great marriage between our organization and the community.”