The chairman of Norman’s Economic Development Advisory Board believes there’s still a desire for enhanced landscaping and cleaning downtown, even after a proposed business improvement district failed.
The proposed business improvement district (BID) would have collected 8% of 1% of the taxable value, acreage and linear foot of properties in the downtown Norman area to put toward upkeep, cleanliness and traffic flow, according to presentations given to the city.
To go into effect, either more than half of all property owners in the proposed area or property owners who own more than half of all BID land would have had to support it, according to state law.
The BID was withdrawn from city councilors’ consideration Oct. 11 after Cleveland County commissioners withdrew their support over concerns that the county was ineligible to participate because its land is tax-exempt. The county’s withdrawal brought support below 50% of all land in the district.
Chuck Thompson, chairman of the advisory board and former BID committee member, said Thursday at a meeting of the board that he still sees sentiment among tenants in the area to keep the area clean.
He said he sees an option for stakeholders in the downtown area to use their own money to make their individual areas “more clean and visually appealing.”
“I do think that there is a real, serious desire by a lot of the people in those three blocks to have a streetscape enhancement, pick up the trash, powerwash the sidewalks,” he said.
Thompson said some property owners in the proposed district didn’t wish to pay for public upkeep. This conflicted with the wishes of some of the tenants, who wouldn’t have been involved in the BID under state law, he added.
Ward 4 city councilor Helen Grant, whose ward encompasses downtown, said they don’t see how the suggestion would help property owners “when forces outside their control impose an extra need for maintenance.” Grant said businesses by the former warming shelter on Comanche Street took care of waste, “human and otherwise,” by themselves.
But Thompson and Grant have expressed a desire for greater, overarching upkeep in the area. Grant said it would benefit Norman in light of the city’s “economic forecast” — the councilor noted that Norman could eventually be connected to other cities with rail lines.
Thompson and Grant said misinformation about the BID led to its failure. BID formation committee member Cameron Brewer had said money from the assessment wouldn’t have been used for large city projects.
City attorney Kathryn Walker said some property owners “didn’t feel heard” and felt as if the assessment wasn’t fair. She pointed out that smaller property owners didn’t necessarily have to support the BID for it to go into effect.
“The more you have, the better, because you need the buy-in at the end of the day,” Walker said.
