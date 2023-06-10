Leaders of local organizations that house the unsheltered told the City Council on Thursday homelessness is about to increase because funding streams are drying up and affordable housing is hard to find.
Housing advocates, speaking during the council’s Oversight Committee meeting, said emergency federal funding to get people off the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending.
Heidi Smith, director of operations for Thunderbird Clubhouse, presented the annual one-day count of people experiencing homelessness in Cleveland County.
The count is considered a “snap shot” of unsheltered people on any given day as noted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This year’s count was 213, up from 197 in 2022 and from 106 in 2021, but down from 266 in 2020 and 347 in 2019.
“I would look for these numbers to continue to go up in the next two to three years because of the affordable housing crisis, and people who are going to become homeless for the first time,” Smith said. “Covid funds are going away.”
The clubhouse is an organization that helps people with mental health and substance use disorder and facilitates the collaboration of other agencies with similar goals in the Continuum of Care (CoC).
April Doshier, executive director for Food & Shelter Inc., provided an update for a Friend’s House, the city’s emergency homeless shelter. Food & Shelter operates the shelter for the city.
Doshier told the council many of their clients have jobs, but still find themselves homeless. Ward 4 Councilor Helen Grant said she noticed the shelter houses about 40-50 people a day and asked Doshier how many people are being turned away.
“About ten a day,” Doshier answered.
What to do?
Some council members referred to complaints from downtown merchants.
The shelter, temporarily located at a city owned building at 113 W. Gray St., has drawn criticism from nearby property owners who complain about loitering on the sidewalk in front of the shelter and expressed frustration that the visibility of homeless people and ongoing property crimes are bad for business.
While a rash of broken storefront glass at several businesses has not been attributed to a homeless person, police continue to investigate the trend, the committee learned.
While Doshier explained that loitering has stopped in front of the shelter via better enforcement of the rules, talk among committee members turned to moving the shelter elsewhere and considering a permanent location.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said staff has discussed another city-owned property at 718 N. Porter Ave. to buy staff time to raise money for a permanent location somewhere on Griffin Memorial Hospital lands. That property is set to be sold to build a new facility in Oklahoma City.
In previous discussions, the council discussed using the Porter property as a temporary or permanent shelter with a sobering center on site.
After the city acquired the building from Norman Regional Health System, weather-related damage is being repaired.
“It’s about 90 days out from being occupiable,” Pyle said.
The council is considering a November bond election to pay for bridge repairs, fire trucks and the construction of a permanent shelter, Pyle said. In the meantime, the Porter building could be used if the council wants to move it, he said.
Ward 7 Councilor Stephen T. Holman mentioned a permanent location on Griffin land made sense because it “is the most logical, appropriate space. That property has had social services on it for over 100 years. So that, I think, is a long-term goal.”
Holman asked Doshier if her organization would be interested in operating a permanent shelter for the city.
“I think we do a really good job,” Doshier said. “I don’t think it matters where.”
According to Doshier’s shelter count update, case managers housed six people in May and two people found jobs.
The shelter operates on a renewable 90-day contract and opened in November.
Misconceptions
While homelessness isn’t on the rise nationally or in Norman according to data, Smith said it appears as though it is because several encampments have been cleared. More unsheltered people — once invisible in camps out of sight — have been cleared and pushed further into town.
Holman agreed.
“Maybe there were 10 hanging out in downtown, but now there’s 30,” Holman said
The homeless count depends on several factors, including cooperation with volunteers who complete assessments in the field, and whether they can be found to be counted.
Encampment populations change from day to day, Smith said.
“The day of the count there was 40,” Smith said of an encampment. “Somebody told me, who I implicitly trust, that there were days when there was 100.”
The count is also complicated by the rural nature of Norman and those who may stay with a friend or acquaintance.
“In a lot of rural areas you have people staying in places that aren’t fit for human habitation, a trailer with no utilities or water in someone’s barn,” Smith said. “Those are very difficult to count if you don’t have relationships in those areas where people know they are.”
According to the count data, 34 unsheltered people agreed to complete a survey. Of the 34 surveyed, 52.94% reported they live in or are from Norman, 5.88% said Moore, 2.94% answered Cleveland County, and 23.53% reported outside Oklahoma.
Asked to give causes of their homelessness, 15 reported unemployment, five reported “other” and three reported relationships and incarceration. Two reported mental health and substance use disorder. One reported the death of a loved one, a physical condition and one reported being stranded.
