Aerospace & Marine International, an international company with 30 years of commercial ship weather routing and offshore meteorological and oceanographic services, announced the move of its corporate headquarters from San Jose, California to Norman, Oklahoma this week.
Aerospace & Marine delivers 24-hour global weather forecasting services to the maritime industry. Their meteorologists use global data to lower clients’ costs and increase their operational efficiency, specifically in route optimization, according to a Tuesday news release.
In Norman, the company operates out of a small office space on Main Street. It’s quadrupled in size since opening in 2018, Chief Operating Officer Joe Shonka said in the release.
CEO George Carlsgaard in the release said the University of Oklahoma’s School of Meteorology, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and a National Weather Service office all located in Norman factored into the move. Heather O’Malley, director of Marine Operations for AMI, said California is becoming increasingly difficult to operate a business due to rising costs.
Norman was chosen over Colorado Springs, which also has an Aerospace & Marine office, after speaking with their healthcare broker and speaking with the Norman Economic Development Coalition, O’Malley said in the release.
“Minimal jobs will move to Norman, at least for the foreseeable future, but based on their current growth rate I expect more to follow,” said Lawrence McKinney, CEO of Norman Economic Development Coalition, in the release. “However, it does expand our weather and radar cluster of companies and ensures we retain the 18 existing AMI jobs that are currently here. Further, it allows AMI to strategically and competitively focus on their future plans, with Norman as their hub.”
Mayor Breea Clark in the release said Aerospace & Marine and Norman share core company values of integrity, community and growth. She said she believes the city will be “welcoming, inclusive and supportive” of the business.
Cleveland County Commission Chairman Darry Stacy praised the relocation in the release.
“Companies like AMI, that create primary jobs — particularly headquarters – are the economic drivers of cities and counties, with significant multiplier effects,” Stacy said in the release. “We look forward to working with them to ensure a successful, profitable and growing corporate presence here.”
McKinney said this is a great symbolic victory for Norman and Cleveland County.
Learn more about the economic growth, achievement, and trends of Norman at www.selectnorman.com.
Jeff Elkins covers business, living and community stories for The Transcript. Reach him at jelkins@normantranscript.com or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.