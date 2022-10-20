The future of affordable housing may require zoning changes and retooling home construction as cities and home builders look to the immediate future and beyond, city officials and developers said during a town hall Wednesday.
Councilor for Ward 4 Helen Grant hosted a town hall on affordable housing at City Hall with featured speakers, including Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle, home builder Richard McKown, local realtor Shavonne Evans, Karen Canavan with the Norman Housing Authority, and Heidi Smith of Thunderbird Club House, which is the lead agency of the Continuum of Care for Cleveland County.
Grant said the purpose of the town hall was to discuss solutions to the growing lack of affordable housing in Norman. According to previous housing studies, the state’s third-largest city needs 9,000 affordable housing units, Norman’s Community Development Block Grant coordinator Lisa Krieg has told council.
Rethinking the lot and the house
Following presentations on public housing subsidies, McKown advocated for changes in zoning to allow lots to occupy more housing space, such as accessory dwelling units. He demonstrated the way a one-bedroom cottage at the back of a home and key remodeling of the large site home can increase the number of affordable housing units.
As an example, McKown said if the zoning were changed to allow it, a two-bedroom home could be added to add a third and sealed off as an attached apartment. Adding a cottage unit to the back of the lot would boost two rental units affordably priced for two single persons.
“The state of California has made [accessory dwelling units] legal in your backyard, everywhere,” McKown said. “They basically said single-family dwelling [zoning] is over.”
He further advocated that building homes closer to the sidewalk would allow for homes to be built from the start with added units. With less yard space, two feet to the sidewalk with exception of a garage and driveway, less yard waste would also be an added benefit.
He also noted that prior to World War II, as much as 40% of homes had borders, but that the age of the automobile changed home ownership and the way cities designed lots and streets.
“Part of the reason it’s unaffordable is that we’ve allowed these automobile-based decisions to stand,” he said. “We think we should keep it this way. We think there should be minimum lot size, we think there should be minimum lot width and so on. As long as we’re going to continue to hold on to these inherited, antiquated rules, we’re going to continue to have extreme separation of incomes. We’re never going to get to this kind of integrated community in true diversity of housing sizes and incomes that we’re all living, working and playing together.”
Those changes could become city ordinance as the council will be asked to chime in on the next 25-year Land Use Master Plan, Pyle said.
“The city council can use that [plan] as an opportunity to take these types of suggestions and make it an entitlement that the developer doesn’t need to come in with an attorney and spend a bunch of money which drives the cost of housing up,” Pyle said.
The need will grow
Local realtor Shavonne Evans said she’s been forced to tell some would-be home buyers to hold off because rising interest rates have outpriced buyers. This is because they have less buying power than they did two years ago.
“I had buyers that were ready to go at $300,00 and I had to drop them to $250,000. I had people at $150,000 that I had to say, ‘I don’t think you should buy right now,’” Evans said. “I had to explain to them, ‘I’m a realtor. I don’t make money if you don’t buy. So, I’m literally looking out for you. I think you need to save up more money for a down payment.’”
Evans said realtors do not believe the interest rates will drop off for a housing bust that may not come.
“We’re at 7% interest rate,” she said. “When is the market gonna crash? When are interest rates going to go back down? Well, we’re in a historical average so we will probably see them stay around 7%. That’s probably what’s going to be happening from here on out.”
Pyle said the council will have a study session with the Norman Housing Authority to discuss tax credit financing opportunities “in how we can help developers bring affordable [housing] products to be available here in Norman.”
