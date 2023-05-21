The scissors are sharp and wielded with precision at Bill’s Barber Shop. Only the chatter is sharper.
That’s the way it’s been ever since Bill Neff opened his shop 57 years ago in the little rock building at 824 N. Porter Ave.
A customer peeled off his bullet-proof vest and headed for the first barber chair, mentioning that as he turned the corner, he wondered if the shop might already be gone. Martha Neff Wolcott laughed and positioned the 115-year-old barber chair just right.
“Oh, no. We’ll still be here several more weeks,” said Wolcott.
Within seconds, her scissors are flying just like her dad taught her decades ago.
“So why do you come here?” someone asks the customer.
“I get the haircut I like,” said Kyle Williams, with the Cleveland County sheriff’s department.
“You better say that. She’s got a straight edge in her hand,” said customer Doyle Wells.
“And the thing is,” said Wolcott, “I know how to use it.”
The crowd burst into laughter, adding to the din of a blow dryer followed by clippers buzzing in barber Shelley Condit’s hand.
Three chairs down, Condit used big clippers to tame Jeff Denton’s thick, longish graying beard.
“I drove 1,800 miles just to get a haircut here, they’re so famous,” Denton joked.
He said he drove his sports car from Marion, Montana for a gender reveal party for his first grandchild, a boy. As the other revelers rested after the late party, he said he googled “barber shop,” and wound up getting his first Bill’s haircut.
More than a half-century ago, Wells was about 4 years old when he got his first haircut from Bill Neff.
“Right there in that chair,” Wells said, nodding toward the antique chair where Wolcott stood, moving the straight edge like a surgeon.
“I’ll never forget it. Bill would put a board on there. He’d say, ‘What kind of haircut would you like, sir?’ I always said, ‘I want my hair cut just like dad’s,’” said Wells.
“Bill made you feel like you were one of the big kids,” he said.
Clippers darting, Neff would craft a haircut flatter than the board his tiny customer sat on to get his monthly haircuts.
From flattops to bird’s nest
Wolcott said flattops were the popular cuts of the 1950s and early 1960s before the Beatles made long hair a big fad. Today’s look is longer on top.
“The college boys say, ‘Don’t mess with my flow,’” said Wolcott, chuckling. “We promise. We won’t mess with your flow.”
Today, she said, the most requested cut by the younger crowd is the bird’s nest. That cut is high – long on top — and tight — shaved below.
“Come on over, handsome,” Wolcott said to Jes Smith, 13, who stopped by the shop with his dad, Bret Smith.
She and the teenager chatted about school and flying as she clipped and snipped a modified bird’s nest into Smith’s hair. In a few minutes, Wolcott transformed Smith and got caught up on his life the way good barbers seem to do.
“Bye. See you next time,” Wolcott called to the son and father as they walked out. “God bless.”
Tears, cheers and shocks
A long line of barbers cut hair in the little barbershop on Porter some 30 years before Neff opened his shop there in April 1965.
Wolcott estimates her dad gave hundreds of thousands of haircuts before he died in 2015. Neff’s precision haircuts were about as famous as the special way the barber made everyone feel — a tradition his daughter and Condit carry on today — according to Wells.
Wolcott, choking back tears, recalled the day her dad saw an obviously broken-hearted customer at the gas station. Neff insisted on opening the barbershop just for him for a cut and consolation. Wolcott said both she and Condit take their craft into the homes of seriously ill customers. She said the barbers gain as much from the experience as the customers.
“It’s a blessing,” Wolcott said. “It really is.”
She said actor Ed Harris, actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, tennis stars, pro football players and major league baseball players have all visited Bill’s Barber Shop. In some families, four generations have gotten haircuts at Bill’s over the years.
“We’re all sort of related in a way, you know,” Wolcott said. “We really are connected.”
Wolcott recalled her dad’s friend, Bill Cox, a big Norman police officer with an even bigger sense of humor and love of animals. It was cold and windy when Cox breezed into the shop one day, wearing a huge overcoat.
“The door flies open. The wind blows in and suddenly this monkey comes crawling out of Bill’s coat. It’s screeching!” Wolcott said.
The crowd packed into the barbershop went wild, just as Cox had hoped. Maybe a little more than he hoped.
Wolcott said Bill’s memories and mementos will go right along with them when the shop moves about June 6.
The two barbers are moving, Wolcott said, over an issue with a broken shop window.
“It’s sad,” Wolcott said. “But I’m excited about the move.”
Wolcott and Condit will be barbering out of Mane Man II, 127 N. Porter Ave, south of Bill’s current location. They’ll join the shop’s five stylists in what manager Kristy Evans said is expected to be a smooth, welcome transition.
“Our salon is not a foo-foo salon,” Evans said.
“I think once her customers get in here and see that we’re the same kind of women as they are, the same personality and the same jokes and the same sense of humor … they’ll feel at home here, too,” said Evans.
Wolcott said everything that makes the barbershop Bill’s will make the roughly six-block move, too.
“The chairs that lay back for hot lather shaves. The hot towel warmer. The straight edges,” Wolcott said. “They’re all going.”
What about Bill’s iconic red, white and blue barber pole?
Oh, yes. The barber pole will be there, she said, where she hopes it will spin for decades to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.