Oklahomans — likely including Norman taxpayers — tricked into paying for free tax services will begin getting checks from a $141 million settlement, Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma Attorney General stated Thursday.
Oklahomans will receive more than $1.7 million from the multistate settlement.
About 4.4 million consumers in Oklahoma and across the nation will be notified of the settlement by email. Eligible taxpayers will receive checks in the mail throughout May 2023.
“Intuit cheated millions of Americans – including more than 56,000 Oklahomans – out of tax-free filing services to which they were entitled,” Drummond said in a statement to The Norman Transcript.
“This settlement should serve as a warning to scammers about unscrupulous marketing schemes.”
City and county officials reached Friday said they were unaware of such a settlement.
The settlement says TurboTax’s owner Intuit deceived millions of low-income Americans who paid to file federal tax returns, though they qualified to file for free via the IRA Free File Program. Relevant tax years are 2016 through 2018.
The 2022 settlement is a record multi-state agreement with Intuit, following an investigation into the company’s marketing, advertising and sale of online tax preparation products, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The state identified “deceptive and unfair acts and practices,” according to the settlement document.
All 50 states, including Oklahoma, signed onto the agreement.
Taxpayers eligible for payments of about $30 will receive an email by settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. The checks will arrive in the mail automatically without filing a claim.
For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.
