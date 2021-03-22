OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday announced the appointment of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Brian Kuester as a special counsel to investigate allegations reported to the Attorney General’s Office surrounding the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
The appointment comes as the AG's Office continues to receive complaints about the manner in which the board has conducted recent agency actions.
Hunter said appointing a special counsel ensures confidence and objectivity.
Kuester currently works in private law practice. Most recently, he served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, where he was appointed in 2017 and resigned earlier this year, as is customary after a presidential administration change.
He was elected in 2010 as Oklahoma’s District 27 district attorney. He oversaw cases in Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. Kuester also previously served as an assistant district attorney in the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.
“I appreciate Attorney General Hunter’s confidence in me to look into these allegations on behalf of the state,” Kuester said. “Although I have transitioned to the private sector, my passion for truth and justice remains and I remain committed to serving my state when the need calls."
Kuester received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri and a law degree from the University of Tulsa.
