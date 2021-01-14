OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed first-degree murder and drug distribution charges on an alleged drug dealer and is continuing an investigation into the supply chain.
According to court documents, Jerry Leflore, 32, is accused of selling fake Oxycodone pills that contained Fentanyl to two individuals, one who died shortly after leaving his apartment.
A medical examiner determined the 30-year-old female died as a result of mixed drug toxicity with Fentanyl being a contributing factor.
Hunter said he is determined to disrupt the criminal network.
A witness told authorities both she and the victim took the drugs at Leflore’s apartment. After leaving, they both passed out in the victim’s vehicle, still in the parking lot. The witness called 911 after waking.
Officers attempted multiple life-saving measures, and the victim was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
A controlled, undercover investigation, where Leflore sold pills that tested positive for Fentanyl to a law enforcement agent, led to his arrest.
According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records, Leflore has a lengthy criminal history and at the time of his arrest was on probation for a drug conviction in 2016.
If individuals have information on Leflore, or his connections, they are asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200 or the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics at 405-521-2885.
Under Oklahoma law, a person commits the crime of first-degree murder when that person or any other person takes the life of a human being, or if the death of a human being results from the unlawful distribution of controlled dangerous substance or synthetic controlled substance.
Hunter originally authored the bill in 1989 while serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.