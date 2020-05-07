A statement from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter calls on Norman Mayor Breea Clark to reopen churches after his office received “several complaints from Norman residents,” an OAG spokesman told The Transcript Thursday.
“The mayor’s current goal for reopening places of worship is in Phase One B, set for May 15. Both state and federal law limit the mayor’s authority to restrict the free exercise of religion and for peaceable assembly,” the statement reads.
This statement comes two days after a lawsuit from the owners of three salons that challenged Clark's order was moved to federal court. The city plans to argue its right according to state law to enact ordinances that are more restrictive than the state, especially in order to protect public health during a pandemic.
However Hunter claims Clark's order, which disallows churches to open as well, violates state and federal law.
“I want to remind Mayor Clark that there are important limits on local authority to restrict activity protected by state and federal law, especially any attempt to impose a mandatory block of religious gatherings or a closure of houses of worship,” Hunter said in a prepared statement. “With updated state guidelines, religious services can go on as scheduled this weekend unless they are postponed or rescheduled by the religious institution itself. Leadership at these places should adhere to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, use good judgment and common sense when making the determination on reopening. Those planning to attend services should do the same. But the city cannot discriminate against religious groups by shuttering churches while allowing other establishments—such as restaurants, gyms, retail stores, hair salons and massage and tattoo parlors—that pose the same or greater risk to open.”
Clark fired back that she was not notified of this opinion prior to Hunter's statement on Twitter.
“Given that Mr. Hunter notified me about his opinion through a tweet, I personally haven’t had time to review his concerns or discuss them with city staff,” Clark told The Transcript. “Our state has clearly struggled with how to handle itself during a pandemic but having our state attorney general target me via Twitter without even so much as a phone call looks and feels more like a publicity stunt than an attempt to resolve an issue.”
Alex Gerszewski, AG spokesman said Hunter's guidelines for houses of worship have been published online since March 14 to reflect CDC guidelines.
Those guidelines currently include holding an area for sick parishioners, extra sanitation, covering a cough or sneeze, hand washing and other measures.
Hunter's opinion includes when a church should close.
“If the situation were to ever become so dire that church services needed to be cancelled by the government, all other similarly sized and situated gatherings would also need to be cancelled as well," Hunter's statement reads.
Mindy Ragan Wood | 416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.