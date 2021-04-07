OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter and Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready on Monday announced a $25 million settlement with Farmers Insurance for the company’s handling of earthquake claims.
An investigation revealed that Farmers denied or failed to properly pay about 1,000 earthquake claims submitted by Oklahomans who purchased coverage to protect their property.
The company will reopen the claims process and re-evaluate the claims using an independent administrator. Claims approved by the independent administrator will be paid pursuant to an individual insured’s policy.
According to the agreement, Farmers will make additional payments as needed if property damages exceed the agreed upon amount to pay eligible earthquake claims.
Farmers will send each eligible Oklahoman a written notice that their claim has been re-opened for review and describe the earthquake claims review process.
If an eligible individual has more than one eligible earthquake claim, all eligible earthquake claims will be re-examined.
The state and Farmers will mutually agree upon an independent, third-party claim administrator with substantial experience in the handling, or reviewing, of property damage claims in Oklahoma.
Farmers shall have no prior or existing relationship with the claim administrator.
