The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is attempting to mediate a dispute between the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Cleveland County District Court, a spokesman confirmed Monday.
Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office is attempting to negotiate a solution to Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s administrative order that forbids the Oklahoma City Police Department from jailing a person in Oklahoma County when they face charges in Cleveland County. The dispute hinges over whether police must transport an arrestee to the Cleveland County jail or the Oklahoma County jail when the crime occurs in both Oklahoma City and Cleveland County.
“Negotiations are ongoing,” said Alex Gerszewski, a Hunter spokesman. “That’s all the information I can provide at this time.”
Balkman’s April 1 order contends that when a person is arrested without a warrant, the arrestee must be held in custody in the county in which the arrest is made.
The order was issued during the pandemic, but the practice of officers taking suspects to Oklahoma County jail has been going for decades, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley has said.
The city has filed a motion to vacate Balkman's order. A hearing set for Tuesday was cancelled, court records show.
Local attorneys and former prosecutors have said the decision to jail arrestees in Oklahoma County instead of Cleveland County infringes on due process rights because it can cause delays in cases in which bail must be set by a judge.
Mindy Ragan Wood | 405-416-4420
