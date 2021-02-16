OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter on Tuesday reminded Oklahomans looking to do business in the state that the price gouging statute is in effect statewide with the ongoing state of emergency due to the winter weather that continues to impact the state.
The Emergency Price Stabilization Act, aka the state price gouging statute, prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods or services after a declared emergency. The statute automatically triggers after the issuance of a state or federal emergency declaration.
Hunter said the statute allows his office to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging.
For more information or to report a complaint, residents can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 521-2029 or consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.
With record cold temperatures and more snow in the forecast, officials are encouraging people to stay home. If individuals need to travel, they can check road conditions with the interactive map provided by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation at bit.ly/3jXMhZ9.
Also, residents should check local news services for closings and cancelations.
