At least two Norman Public Schools sites reported a new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
Letters sent to parents at Longfellow and Alcott middle schools Tuesday confirm a new case in one individual at each school. The letters do not specify whether the individuals who have tested positive are students or staff, but clarify that anyone in close contact with the individuals has been notified and is following quarantine procedures.
The cases appear to be the first recorded at either school site.
The letters come a day after Norman Public Schools released a new weekly report to show case and quarantine/isolation numbers at each of NPS’ school sites from Sept. 5-11.
During that time period, Longfellow reported one student in quarantine, no staff in quarantine or isolation and no new cases in students or staff; Alcott reported three staff and two students in quarantine/isolation, but no new cases. The full weekly report is available at the bottom of this story.
In response to a question from The Transcript about whether any other school sites have recorded new cases since Sept. 11, a Norman Public Schools spokesperson said Tuesday that the district cannot provide real time data, and will update the community on new cases in the next weekly report (due Monday).
The district is alerting entire school sites where there are positive cases, and is communicating quarantine information to anyone who has been in close contact with positive individuals.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.