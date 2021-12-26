Former Norman Public Schools teacher Alex Ruggiers is running for seat on NPS’ Board of Education with hopes of advocating for the students and teachers he worked with for three years.
Ruggiers, who worked as a language arts teacher at Norman High School and Longfellow Middle School, recently moved from the district to a position as a curriculum developer at the University of Oklahoma’s Center for Public Management. Ruggiers said his desire to serve his former colleagues and students is still strong even though he’s no longer teaching through NPS.
Ruggiers faces incumbent Dan Snell and candidate Chemise Stancle in the race for the Office No. 2 seat. The five-member NPS Board of Education meets at least once monthly and handles everything from final approval on district hires, evaluations of the superintendent and voting on district policy. Members are elected to five-year terms.
“I’ve had a lot of great relationships with teachers that I’ve worked with, that I’m still in contact with, and every time I see one of my former students in public. They’re always happy to see me, so I definitely want to do right by them,” Ruggiers said.
If elected, Ruggiers hopes to focus on reprioritizing district spending. He believes the district spends too much money on administrative overhead that could instead go toward much-needed positions at school sites, he said.
Accountability and transparency with the NPS community on how and why the board is making decisions is also important to Ruggiers, he said.
“I think a lot of schools need an extra counselor. A lot of schools need a testing coordinator. A lot of schools could use an extra special ed teacher, but our districts spend so much money on administrative overhead,” Ruggiers said, “and I think that’s a great place to start with looking for money to spend on things that really benefit teachers and students on an on a daily basis, and that parents and teachers and students can all point to and say, ‘this is this is good for me.’”
Ruggiers said his own recent experience as a teacher who knew the needs of his school and students and was in the halls daily qualifies him to serve on the board with the best interest of students and teachers in mind. It’s important to physically be in the schools, he said, and understand exactly what sites need.
According to his campaign, if elected, Ruggiers would be the first out LGBTQ+ member of the board, a position he said allows him to identify with students in a unique way.
“I think every single student deserves to be seen and heard fully for who they are, and I think until you work with those students, and until you’ve experienced being from a marginalized community, I think it might be a little bit hard — it’s not impossible, but I think it might be a little more challenging to really understand where those students are coming from,” he said. “I was a sponsor to GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) at both Longfellow and Norman High, and I always tried as a teacher to be as inclusive and welcoming to all students, no matter what their backgrounds, in my classroom.”