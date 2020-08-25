All four Norman General Obligation Bond Proposals failed Tuesday night in the Aug. 25 election.
Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman, said Norman he was disappointed.
“We’ve missed a great opportunity to leave a lasting legacy and improve Norman’s quality of life,” Schemm said. “The voters have spoken though, and VisitNorman will work with the initial Norman Forward package that will be implemented.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said Norman missed a golden opportunity.
"To say we are disappointed is an understatement," Martin said. "We have missed a golden opportunity. That being said, the voters have spoken and we will go back to the initial package passed and work to implement it to the best of our ability. Sadly, Norman Forward was caught up in a myriad of other issues facing our community and paid the price."
Darrel Pyle, Norman city manager, said the city will push forward with its mission to improve the quality of life for Norman residents.
"While we are disappointed the bonds did not pass, we will press on with our mission to provide the best quality of life and safety for Norman residence that we can," Pyle said. "We will move forward with the projects that do have funding at the highest level of service we can provide within their current budgets."
The four bond proposals were:
Proposition 1 would have provided the $85.6 million needed to complete the remaining Norman Forward projects to the needs and desires of the community. These include the Multi-sport/Aquatic Center, Senior Wellness Center, Softball/Football Complex, Ruby Grant Park, Reaves Park and a Parks Maintenance Facility.
Proposition 2 would have provided $5 million to construct one or more built solutions intended to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Norman. Function and programming will be determined by ongoing studies on homelessness and housing affordability.
Proposition 3 would have provided $24.3 million needed to renovate and expand the Municipal Complex. These include the Development Center, Municipal Court, Police Department and City Hall renovations, Emergency Operations Center/Dispatch and Fleet and Fire Maintenance Facilities.
Proposition 4 would have allocated $5 million to a small business relief fund to spur economic and community development in Norman in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with particular emphasis on marginalized communities, job retention and creation programs
