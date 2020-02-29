Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the 2020 Presidential Preferential Primary. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with all of Cleveland County’s 84 precincts open for voting.
Just as in early voting, state law requires all registered voters to prove their identity before voting in person at the precinct polling place. Bryant Rains, Secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, urged voters to take their voter identification cards with them to the polls.
“Your voter ID card (issued by the County Election Board) can help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Registry, and it may help them resolve the problem if you are not listed in the Registry for some reason,” Secretary Rains explained. Alternatively, voters can bring an unexpired photo ID card issued by the U.S. government, the state of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government.
Voters without ID, or whose names are not found in the Precinct Registry, or voters who disagree with the information shown in the Registry, may always cast a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after Election Day if the voter’s information can be verified by the County Election Board.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The OK Voter Portal can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov or through www.clevelandcountyelectionboard.com. Those who vote by mail can check the status of their ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Sample ballots are also available online at www.clevelandcountyelectionboard.com.
