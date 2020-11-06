All the votes in Cleveland County are now counted and confirmed, causing little to no change in any of the races, election officials said Friday.
In total, a record number of over 119,000 votes were cast in the 2020 General Election in Cleveland County, compared to the previous record in 2016 where just over 112,000 people voted.
The county had 841 provisional ballots cast with 189 of those being counted, Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary Kathy Singer said.
A provisional ballot is for when a voter goes to their polling place and either doesn’t have their ID or the poll workers can’t find a voter’s name on the registry but the voter believes they are registered in that precinct. They are given a provisional ballot that is cast and later verified by the election board.
“Before we run those totals in, we’ll preprint the pre-provisional count and then after that is read in and the state gives us the go ahead, then we’ll run the post-provisional,” Singer said. “We can go in and see what races changed a little bit.”
As an example, Singer said the state representative District 46 race on election night was only separated by a margin of 79 votes, with incumbent Jacob Rosecrants winning. After all the provisional ballots were tallied, that race was still separated by 79 votes, she said.
The reason only 189 of the 841 provisional ballots were counted was mainly due to people trying to vote at the wrong precinct, Singer said.
A breakdown of the 841 provisional ballots showed that 129 people did not have an ID, all those counted; 711 voters weren’t on the registry for the precinct they tried to vote in, only 59 of those counted. Out of those 711, 416 of those were not registered to vote anywhere, and 236 of those were in the wrong precinct, Singer said.
“So out of that 711, 642 of those provisional ballots weren’t counted,” Singer said. “A provisional ballot is always available to you as a voter, but if you really want to vote find out where you are registered or get registered, then your vote really counts.”
