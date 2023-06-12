An All Saints Catholic School ninth-grader is in Washington D.C. to present her award-winning history poster at the Smithsonian Institution where it will be displayed for Flag Day.
Savanna Cero, 14, will present her poster “Amelia Earhart: Taking Flight for Women’s Rights,” in the National History Day competition at the National Museum of American History on Wednesday.
The competition runs from June 11-15.
To qualify, Savanna recently finished second in state and regional competitions.
“You have to come in first or second in the entire state in your category,” Kristine Cero, Savanna’s mother, told The Transcript.
All Saints teacher Pam Brown said 750,000 students competed to go to Washington, and only 3,000 were selected to represent their states.
“The odds are pretty intense, just to get to nationals,” she said. “The fact that she’s even going is pretty impressive.”
Brown is accompanying Savanna, her family and two other students to Washington D.C., where the group has been invited to stay at the University of Maryland, College Park campus a few miles away.
The poster, which is hexagonal in shape, can be viewed in every direction, which is why Brown thinks it stood out to judges.
Savanna has worked on the researching and writing element all semester, but the actual poster project took four hours to construct once the materials were gathered.
“I spent most of the school year researching about Amelia Earhart and getting more information on her and basically proving how she changed the field of aviation forever for women, and how she made a huge step towards women’s rights,” Savanna said.
She said she looks up to Earhart because she sees a little of herself in her as an aspiring female leader.
“I like her because she was a women’s rights activist, but she did it in a way where the community accepted her,” Savanna said. “She did it in a secret way so society wouldn’t shame her for wanting to stick up for women. Back then, men didn’t like it when women spoke out about how they did things.”
Savanna said even Earhart faced criticism, especially in 1935 when she became a visiting faculty member at Purdue University.
“She taught women about women’s rights, and men would actually go up to her and tell her that she shouldn’t be doing that, as it wasn’t her place,” she said.
On Flag Day, which is June 14, Savanna will be responsible for talking with judges and attendees about her exhibit and teaching the public about Amelia Earhart.
“That’s what makes it different from just coming up with a research paper. You also have to defend your topic,” Brown said. “I tell them there is nothing that I can do to prepare them for the feeling of trying to talk to three adults about what you just spent months working on.”
Kristine Cero said her daughter received a personal invitation to watch the Citizenship Ceremony, put on by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which will take place on Flag Day at the American History Museum.
Brown said Savanna has a naturally quiet disposition, which has made her feat even more impressive. The teacher attributes her student’s hard work and determination as keys to her student’s success.
“Savanna is very dedicated, and very calculating. Once she got her topic, she was totally dedicated to it and nobody could have talked her out of it,” Brown said. “When she gets her focus, she doesn’t let go. She’s tenacious and good at keeping her cool.”
Brown said Savanna became nervous at regionals and approached her for help.
“All I had to say was, ‘you got this.’ She took a breath, and that was it,” Brown said.
