On the second day in the trial of James Arion Smith, the state called five witnesses Wednesday that ranged from crime scene investigators to Smith’s alleged accomplices.
In 2017, Smith was charged in the shooting death of OU student Nathaniel Ewing, 20. He plead guilty in 2018 and sentenced a month later to life in prison but withdrew his plea after a court decision dealing with juvenile murder defendants was issued. The ruling requires prosecutors show aggravating circumstances, and that a juvenile murder defendant cannot be rehabilitated before life in prison without parole can be imposed.
First on the stand was Norman Police Department Detective John Barbour, one of the investigators in Ewing’s murder.
The night of the incident, Barbour said he and NPD Detective Brett Willer went to Smith’s residence to question him. Barbour testified that when he would ask Smith questions, “his mother” would respond in his place.
Both Smith and his mother gave Barbour and Willer permission to search Smith’s room and his mother’s car. A gunshot residue test also was conducted by an unnamed officer on Smith, Barbour said.
The following day, Barbour visited Smith at Dimensions Academy where he went to school, he testified. With the principal present in the room, Barbour began questioning Smith — who was then 17 — without a warrant and did not read him his Miranda rights, he said.
Barbour repeated multiple times that Smith was free to leave at any point during questioning. However, Smith’s attorney, Troy Cowin, asked Barbour that if he didn’t read him his rights and the door was closed if Smith, a 17 year old, was “really free to leave at that point?”
Another witness was Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation fingerprint examiner Candace Brown. She testified that she was able to confirm Smith’s prints on Ewing’s vehicle from the crime scene.
“I was able to identify [two] prints to James Smith,” Brown said.
The following witness, Cody Tuberville, orignally was charged with first-degree murder in concert with Smith before pleading down to accessory to murder one nonviolent and taking 10 years in prison and 10 years probation.
With a cracking voice, Tuberville testified that Smith told him they were going to buy marijuana and needed a ride. He then drove Smith along with three others — Tyrek Ladrius Turner, Armani Ashanti Morgan and his unnamed family friend — to purchase marijuana unaware of what was about to go down, he said.
“If I knew what was really going on, I would have never drove him there or drove him back[sic],” Tuberville said on the stand. “I just wanted to smoke.”
When he dropped them off at the apartment, he said he recalls hearing gunshots and then seeing Smith running back to the car yelling, “He was reaching for something, he was reaching for something,” before getting into the car and taking off.
“I believe James Smith fired the shot because he came back yelling, ‘hHe was reaching for something,’” he said.
Tuberville gets out of jail in nine days, he said. Part of his plea agreement allowed him to get out in as little as two years based on his behavior and taking classes. Testifying against Smith was also a part of his plea agreement with the state, he said. By not testifying, his plea deal would be nullified.
The final witness’ lawyer requested he stay anonymous in the press out of fear of retaliation.
Cowin questioned this witness' reasoning for waiting three years to testify against his co-defendant.
“Why are you testifying now?” Cowin asked.
“I’m trying to do what’s right,” he responded.
Cowin responded by questioning the “code amongst” those who commit crimes together.
“Have you never heard of the saying, ‘Snitches are b-----s and end up in ditches?’” Cowin asked.
This witness confirmed he gave Smith the gun he allegedly used to shoot Ewing. The witness said he was upset that Smith pulled the trigger and blamed him for everything.
“I wouldn’t be sitting here if [Smith] didn’t pull the trigger,” he said.
After the trial the family was told the state plans to call NPD Detective Brett Willer, OSBI firearms and toolmarks supervisor Terrence Higgs and the medical examiner onto the witness stand on Thursday.
Smith remains at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on $3 million bond. His trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
