After a lifetime of playing and teaching music, pianist Emma Lou Hall one day missed her piano lesson appointment.
She had also been neglecting her bank statements, something that for her, was out of character. Appointments and deadlines that were once organized became harder to keep track of.
Quickly, the days seemed to be longer and the appointments she had kept organized for years seemed to be slipping far from memory.
Hall was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2006. Her son, Larry Hall, said despite the diagnosis, she continued to play music even in her last days.
“The music continued throughout her life,” he said. “Alzheimer’s could not silence that.”
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and the Alzheimer’s Association aims to remind people to reflect on the seriousness of the disease and prioritize routine check-ups at the doctor.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2020, 67,000 Oklahomans suffered from the disease and by 2025, that number will likely rise to 76,000.
Larry Hall is now a Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteer and a Norman support group facilitator. He said people caring for loved ones who come to the groups seeking answers are met with guidance from experienced caretakers.
“When (her Alzheimer’s) got worse is when I started going to a support group,” Hall said. “That helped me make it through the trials of taking care of my mom because at the time (I had) a full plate.”
Andrea Clark, Full Circle Adult Day Center support group facilitator, said in her twenty years of involvement she has seen the wonderful impact that support groups have. She notices that new caregivers learn from the guidance of those with more experience.
“Initially, (new attendees) often feel disconnected, depressed, confused and overwhelmed,” she said. “A lot of times, they’ve just gotten a diagnosis of a loved one or maybe they’re coming out of some denial that their loved one really does have a diagnosis ... . The group offers information, resources, an outlet to vent, supportive connections and hope.”
Clark said she sees an Alzheimer’s diagnosis as a grieving process from the very beginning. She said this process involves gradually losing the personality of a loved one as their relationships and way of life completely change.
By spreading awareness and supporting research of the disease, Clark said those who are suffering can find support and resources.
“We need to cure this illness eventually, but for right now, we’ve got to help people through it because it’s so painful emotionally for everyone involved,” she said.
Carey Lee, Alzheimer’s Association community outreach coordinator, said throughout June the Alzheimer’s Association will host many education programs promoting awareness of the disease.
“Here at the Alzheimer’s Association, we’re encouraging individuals to take brain health into their own hands and stay out in front of it by going to the doctor and pursuing cognitive testing,” she said.
Lee said there are many advantages of participating in annual cognitive testing because early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is crucial. Alzheimer’s often begins with certain cognitive delays such as losing belongings and losing track of time, which can eventually turn into larger memory gaps. Lee said that these annual check-ups allow doctors to accurately track cognitive decline and assess the need for medical treatments.
“You don’t have to fight this disease alone,” she said. “It is literally one of the hardest things you will ever go through and you don’t have to do it alone. Reach out to us because there is help out here.”
For more information about Oklahoma Chapter Support Groups and education programs, visit alz.org/crf or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 hotline at (800) 272-3900.
