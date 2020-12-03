Amazon.com Inc. plans to open a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch next year, will create over 500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.
In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items.
On top of Amazon’s minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.
Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores and transportation network or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.
Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,000 jobs in Oklahoma and invested more than $650 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $530 million in GDP to the Oklahoma economy and have helped create over 4,100 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires.
